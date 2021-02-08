BRATTLEBORO — Bellows Falls junior Grace Bazin, who predicted that the Bucs would beat the Chiefs 31-21 on Sunday, scored nine points to win the Brattleboro Reformer's Super Bowl picking contest.
"I think the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to win by 10 points or more," she said before Tampa Bay's 31-9 victory over Kansas City.
In a forecasting battle between two of the area's 2020 fall state champions, the Bellows Falls varsity field hockey team and Twin Valley varsity boys soccer team ended up in a 15-15 tie.
Bethany Coursen, Madi Haskell and Bazin all scored three points for the Terriers by calling for a Bucs victory, while Bazin earned an additional six points for having Tampa Bay's final score right on the money. The shorthanded Wildcats, who started with a 6-0 lead, got three points each from Izaak Park, Finn Fisher and Buddy Hayford - they all had the home team prevailing.