MANCHESTER — The Brattleboro Union High School boys tennis team fell to Burr & Burton Academy 0-7 on Wednesday.
In the No. 1 singles match, Brattleboro’s Nathan Kim, who is ranked second in the state, went up against BBA’s top-ranked Nick O’Donnell in a two-hour competitive match. Kim won the first set, 6-4. In the second set, Kim served for the match on two different occasions, but O’Donnell battled back to force a tie breaker. The tie breaker was close, but O’Donnell won, setting up a super breaker between the two. Kim and O’Donnell went back and forth, but O’Donnell came out on top, winning the super breaker 7-10 to take the match.
“Nate sets the tone for us as a team. We go as he goes,” said Brattleboro head coach Ben Brewer. “He’s improved so much, but Nick has just had Nate’s number the past two seasons. Nate is the most level headed 16 year old I’ve ever met, so I already know he’s work-shopping ways to improve so he can take Nick the next time they play.”
At the No. 2 singles, Brattleboro’s Thomas Hyde lost a competitive match to Cristo Buckley 1-6, 4-6. The Colonels' Eben Wagner also lost a close match 4-6, 4-6 in the No. 3 singles to Jorge Morosanchez. At No. 4 singles Ben Berg was bested by BBA’s Max Michael in two sets 3-6, 4-6. In the No. 5 singles match Mark Richards lost to Lucas Aarington 5-7, 6-7 (5-7).
In the No. 1 doubles match, Brewer said Dorian Paquette and Tucker Hessel competed at a high level, but the pair lost the match to Kyle Southworth and Wyatt Tuff 6-7 (5-7), 4-6.
Jackson Pals and Javi Hernandez lost the No. 2 doubles match to Brody Gray and Aiden Mirchandani 3-6, 4-6.
“Overall, it’s always tough to lose,” Brewer said. “But for me, you need to find some positives to take away from it, then pull a few things to work on at practice. Most of these guys are very new to tennis, and match play is so much different than practice. So, the fact that we showed up, and no matter the overall score, still played hard until the final point (is impressive).”
The Colonels (1-1) will look to rebound when they square off against BBA in their next match on April 25. The match is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.