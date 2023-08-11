BRATTLEBORO — Beginning next Friday, the Brattleboro Country Club will be holding the Open Invitational Four-Ball tournament.
The tournament will consist of three 18 hole rounds of golf on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and will also include an optional practice round on Thursday for any of the teams participating.
Teams of two will compete in the match play tournament, which will include both a championship and consolation bracket. Teams will be placed in one of the two brackets depending on the results of the first match on Friday.
“Each team will play their first match based on their seeding in their division,” said Director of Golf for Brattleoboro Country Club Michael Zaranek. “If you win you stay in the championship bracket. If you lose you go to the consolation bracket.”
All teams will be seeded based on the combined handicaps of its two members in one of eight flights; the Championship Flight or Flights 1-7. Players in the Championship Flight will play from the black tees and flights one through five will play from the white tees. Flights for the gold tees will be for anyone wishing to play from those tees, according to materials for the tournament provided by Brattleboro Country Club.
There will be eight teams per division decided by the teams’ handicap. The number of teams will be capped at 64 and the deadline for teams to submit an application to enter is Monday, Aug. 14. As of Thursday, Zaranek said that about 35 teams had entered to play in the tournament.
According to the materials for the tournament, the applications are processed on a first come, first served basis. In the event that more than 64 teams apply to enter, the additional applications will be held on a waiting list in the event there are any withdrawals from the field. The entry fee of $450 for participating teams would be due on Thursday or Friday prior to the start of the tournament.
Losing teams in the consolation bracket and losers of the second round matches in the Championship bracket of each flight, which will take place on Saturday, will play in an 18-hole stroke play event on Sunday.
“If you lose on Saturday then we have a separate 18 hole stroke play tournament, which is for gross score and net score,” Zaranek said. “So, everybody will play three 18 hole rounds no matter what and they’ll be able to play all three days and enjoy it.”
Sunday morning, the last day of the tournament, will begin with a Medal Play Tournament for all of the non-winners. Then, on Sunday afternoon, there will be a March of Champions for all of the flight winners.
“All the division winners show up on the first tee and then we have a little match play playoff, eliminating one group per hole to find out who the true champion is,” Zaranek said. “We call them the champion of all the divisions.”
An optional skins game will also be offered on all three days of the competition.
The champion and runner up for the tournament and the consolation champion and runner-up in each flight will be awarded certificates to be used at the golf shop at any time prior to Nov. 30.
For the people that compete in the tournament, Zaranek said he believes there are several aspects of the Open Invitational that are appealing. One, he said, is the format of the Open Invitational.
“You really don’t play match play golf very often in a tournament venue, so it gives everybody a chance to play with a partner and just have a good three to four days of golf.”
It is more than that though. The tournament not only allows people to watch other teams play, but to spend time together and enjoy the competition.
“I think it’s just the camaraderie of the groups and all the teams that play in it. They’ve all been doing it for the past few years here now,” Zaranek said. “You’ve got to play some good competition... They have some good matches out there.”