WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls Union High School has a new athletic director.
Connor Bean started as the Athletic Director in July, replacing Ian Fraundfelder who accepted the Athletic Director position at Harwood Union High School.
Becoming the Athletic Director for Bellows Falls Union High School fulfills a lifelong dream for Bean.
“I’ve (had) that goal since high school. I went to school for sports management and it’s just been a goal of mine to get to this level.”
Bean gained some experience at Craftsbury Academy where he was a part-time athletic director for grades K-12 and also taught for a year.
New athletic directors are assigned mentors for the first year and as it turned out, Fraundfelder was assigned to Bean. The two would often talk at AD meetings, Bean said, and if he had a question he knew he could always reach out to Fraundfelder.
“It’s like a small family almost,” Bean said of the AD community. “We’re all really close to each other. At the end of the day rivalries get put aside because we’re all professionals.”
Bean graduated college in the winter of 2020 and participated in his in-person graduation in the spring of 2021. Following graduation, he worked for Northeast Sports Network (NSN) and then worked for the Clara Martin Center in community mental health for a year before leaving to take the job as the part-time athletic director at Craftsbury Academy.
“I took the opportunity even though I really enjoyed my job at Clara Martin,” Bean said. “I felt like I needed to pursue my dream career and see if this is something that I could do and manage and so far it’s worked out.”
Bean and Bellows Falls Union High School got thrown a curveball recently when it was discovered that areas of the school contained high levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), which are toxic chemicals.
The levels are so high in the gymnasium and adjoining auditorium that neither will be able to be used for the upcoming school year.
As of last week, school officials were still examining options to open the school on time. While there were a few options, officials were examining Option 3, which would allow all parts of the building except the gym and the auditorium to be used as long as no one was in the building for longer than 26 hours a week, according to a report by the Reformer’s Susan Smallheer.
Last Monday, prior to the report that the gymnasium and the auditorium would be lost, Bean said he had been doing some research to determine what the school could and could not do as far as athletics.
“We’re looking at some alternative venues if necessary for basketball and other winter sports. So, we’re looking at utilizing local rec areas, utilizing our middle school gym, looking at local colleges and big venues like VA (Vermont Academy) and Landmark,” said Bean.
Fall sports will still proceed as planned, but Bean said they may need to consider alternatives surrounding the locker rooms.
Another challenge Bean faced coming in as the new AD was replacing the women’s soccer coach. Interviews for the position were conducted a little over two weeks ago and Holly King, who was the middle school women’s soccer coach last year, was chosen as the new head coach.
“She had a fantastic interview and blew me away with her knowledge, but also just her energy. She gave off really high energy. She wants to really build something here and that’s the type of coaches that we’re looking for when it comes to trying to build programs,” Bean said. “(We’re looking for) those individuals who want to be here, that want to be as successful as some of the other sports here.”
The next challenge will be finding a replacement for the women’s middle school soccer team prior to the start of the season, which begins in early September.
While being an athletic director is a challenging job, Bean said his one of his top priority to begin the school year is to make sure that all the programs have what they need when the first game is played.
However, his long-term goal is something completely different.
“At the end of the day, I want as many state championships in all of our sports, but I also want our kids to graduate. I want our kids to be successful outside of here and I think that’s kind of the goal as well; winning, but also developing ours student athletes into role models and leaders in our community.”