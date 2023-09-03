BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School football team opened the season with a 35-6 loss to Middlebury Union High School on Friday, Sept. 1, at home.
The Bears will be back in action on Friday, Sept. 8, when they face Mount Mansfield Union High School at Natowich Field in Brattleboro. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
In their first game as the Bears, Brattleboro Union High School hosts Middlebury Union during a football game under the lights on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
Ben Berg, a senior at Brattleboro Union High School, flies over the school’s football field before the start of the game during the National Anthem on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
Brattleboro’s Karson Elliott runs with the ball during a football game against Middlebury on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
Brattleboro’s Jackson Emery catches the ball during a football game against Middlebury on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
Brattleboro’s Karson Elliott throws the ball during a football game against Middlebury on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
Brattleboro’s Noah Perusse tries to run with the ball while Middlebury’s Jackson Gillett gets the tackle on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
Brattleboro’s Karson Elliott throws the ball during a football game against Middlebury on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
Brattleboro’s Alex Papadimitriou runs the ball during a football game against Middlebury on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
In their first game as the Bears, Brattleboro Union High School hosts Middlebury Union during a football game under the lights on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
Ben Berg, a senior at Brattleboro Union High School, flies over the school’s football field before the start of the game during the National Anthem on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
Brattleboro’s Karson Elliott runs with the ball during a football game against Middlebury on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
Brattleboro’s Jackson Emery catches the ball during a football game against Middlebury on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
Brattleboro’s Karson Elliott throws the ball during a football game against Middlebury on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
Brattleboro’s Noah Perusse tries to run with the ball while Middlebury’s Jackson Gillett gets the tackle on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
Brattleboro’s Karson Elliott throws the ball during a football game against Middlebury on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
Brattleboro’s Alex Papadimitriou runs the ball during a football game against Middlebury on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
