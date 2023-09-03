Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

In their first game as the Bears, the Brattleboro Union High School football team hosted Middlebury Union in a football game under the lights on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School football team opened the season with a 35-6 loss to Middlebury Union High School on Friday, Sept. 1, at home.

The Bears will be back in action on Friday, Sept. 8, when they face Mount Mansfield Union High School at Natowich Field in Brattleboro. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

PHOTOS: Brattleboro hosts Middlebury