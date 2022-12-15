BRATTLEBORO — The Arnold Schwarzenegger of southern Vermont is ready to terminate his competition.
BJ Bedard will participate in a couple of bodybuilding events next year, including one in New York City in the spring and another in Connecticut during the summer.
"I put in about three hours of training five days each week, to get ready for the next time I step on the stage and flex," the Brattleboro resident said. "It's a great feeling when other competitors recognize me and give me compliments on the way I look and the differences they see in me."
Bedard placed third at the Granite State Open in Dover, N.H., in October. The judges were impressed by his symmetry, muscularity, stage presentation and poses.
"I feel I am getting stronger and getting more confident in each and every show I compete in," said the Support Staff Team Leader at Families First in Brattleboro.
The 57-year-old powerhouse is a member of Outer Limits Health Club. He is currently curling 85 pounds and benching 275.
"I want to give a shoutout to Mike Hadden, the owner of Outer Limits. The staff and gym members are so supportive in me following my dreams."
Bedard, who says he used to get drunk and high on a daily basis, now gives hope to addicts trying to turn their life around.
"I just hit 15 years of sobriety on Oct. 20," he pointed out. "Although I still want to keep in the back of my mind where I came from, what I went through and where I am today, I do not ever want to go down that long, dark and scary road, which I call hell."
He used to steal and lie to family members because of his daily diet that consisted of one gram of cocaine and at least a case of beer, but has since traded all of that in for that rush he gets while pumping iron.
"When I'm working out, I'm dialed in. All of my focus is on my workout, staying in the zone and thinking of my next competition."