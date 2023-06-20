BRATTLEBORO — Victor Louis “Pete” Beebe is one of the student athletes that will be inducted into the Brattleboro High School/Brattleboro Union High School Athletic Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2023.
Ranking among Brattleboro’s greatest athletes of his era, Beebe was a three-year starter in football, basketball and baseball. He was awarded the Dede Stolte Cup and Sherman Award at graduation in 1956.
His play at end earned him First-Team All-State Football honors in 1952 (the lone freshman selection). He was second in scoring on the undefeated 1953 football team, which was not selected as state champion. He was named second team All-State Football as an end that year and again in 1954 as a halfback. He was captain of the 1954 football team, which he led in scoring. He was selected to play in the 1956 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl Game which ended in a memorable 0-0 tie with New Hampshire.
On the basketball court, Beebe was Brattleboro’s first 1,000-point scorer. He set the school record for points in a game with 33 as a freshman in the 1952-53 season and was the SVL scoring champion that year. He was third in scoring in the SVL in 1953-54 and led the league again as a junior in the 1954-55 season, when he was team captain. He held the record for most points scored in the SVL with 265 in 1954-55 and finished that season with 409 total points for all games, surpassing the mark set by Ernie Johnson. He was named to the SVL All-Tournament Basketball Team in 1954-55.
A great catcher and strong hitter on the baseball diamond, Beebe was selected to play in the Benjamin All-Star Baseball Game in 1954, presented by the Rotary Club of Keene to benefit Crippled Children. He was the only Vermonter selected to play in the game.
He played semi-pro basketball for the Brattleboro Independents in 1955-56. In 1959 he signed with Boston Red Sox and played one season for their New York-Penn League affiliate.