BRATTLEBORO — Joe Belair, who began coaching in the Brattleboro Small Fry League when the loop started 20 years earlier, retired after guiding Raymond S. Roberts to a 16-6 victory over Loney's in the 1985 championship game.
Eugene Frost would then double and homer to power the Orange Team to a 29-15 rout of the Blue Team in the July 4 All-Star Game at Living Memorial Park. Tony Murgida (5-for-5) and Josh Norse (4-for-5) were also in the running for MVP honors.
Shane Wetherby had three hits, including a blast, to lead the Blue crew.