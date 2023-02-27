DUMMERSTON — The Landmark Trust USA held a Snow Golf Skills Competition: Chip, Drive, & Putt for Preservation, on Sunday at Scott Farm on Kipling Road. Conditions were perfect, according to participant Dan Jeffries, with snow flurries adding to the substantial layer of white stuff that had already accumulated on the “greens” and “fairways.”
Jeffries said the event was well-attended and a “tremendous amount of fun. Two of my playing partners’ wives were reported to have said, ‘You’re going out to play golf in the snow — where are you really going?’”
The event was a fundraiser for Landmark Trust, a nonprofit historic preservation organization that has restored and operates Naulakha, the 1892 home of author Rudyard Kipling, as well as four other Vermont properties. According to the U.S. Golf Association, Kipling invented snow golf at Naulakha following his introduction to the game by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle of Sherlock Holmes fame.
The competition featured six skills challenges — including Chipping Skeeball, Longest Drive, and Blindfolded Pick-A-Club — and 1 hole.
Jeffries said: “On the way out, one of my playing partners stated with incredible optimism that our next round would be at (Brattleboro Country Club) in about six weeks.”