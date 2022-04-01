BRATTLEBORO — Area bowlers Thomas “The Belldozer” Bell (U18 boys) and Charlie Forthofer (U15 girls) prevailed in their division of the Vermont State Pepsi Scratch Tournament on Sunday at Brattleboro Bowl. They each qualified for July’s Junior Gold Championships in Michigan.
Also competing in the U18 class were the Dummerston trio of Tucker Sargent (9th), Lucas Forthofer (10th) and Reed Sargent (14th). Lucas Forthofer previously qualified for the Junior Gold event during a tourney in Chicopee, Mass.
In the Handicap Tournament last weekend, Vernon’s Elliana Galdemez took third in the U18 girls division.
Isabella Nagle placed fifth in her U15 class, Dorien Phillips wound up seventh in U18 boys, and TJ Nagle finished eighth in U15 boys.
Attention Coaches
BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro, Bellows Falls, Leland & Gray, Twin Valley and Hinsdale coaches are encouraged to email varsity rosters to sports editor Shane Covey at scovey@ reformer.com.