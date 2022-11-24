LEWISTON, Maine — Liza Bell is in her first year with the Bates College women’s Nordic team.
The Putney resident recently graduated from Stratton Mountain School. She competed in varsity soccer, mountain biking and cross-country skiing.
Her Nordic team will open up with the Bates Carnival on Jan. 13, 2023, at 9 a.m. The remainder of their schedule is shown below.
Jan. 14: Bates Carnival, 9 a.m.
Jan. 20: at Saint Michael’s Carnival, 9 a.m.
Jan. 21: at Saint Michael’s Carnival, 9 a.m.
Jan. 27: at UNH Carnival, 9 a.m.
Jan. 28: at UNH Carnival, 9 a.m.
Feb. 10: at Harvard Carnival, 9 a.m.
Feb. 11 at Harvard Carnival, 9 a.m.
Feb. 17: at Williams Carnival, 9 a.m.
Feb. 18: at Williams Carnival, 9 a.m.
Feb. 24: at St. Lawrence Carnival, 9 a.m.
Feb. 25: at St. Lawrence Carnival, 9 a.m.