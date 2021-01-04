WESTMINSTER — Silent nights.
After playing one season of touch football, Bellows Falls varsity boys basketball captains Logan Lisai and Jon Terry will now be competing in games without any fans in attendance.
"I must say I have been very pleased with our concentration and communication thus far in practice. We will continue to focus on incremental improvement throughout our regular season," said Terriers coach John Hollar, whose team went 14-8 last year.
Bellows Falls reached the Division 3 quarterfinals in 2020, but will face a serious test during the 2021 regular season — taking on a dozen Division 1/2 teams.
“We are entering the second year of a total re-build of the boys basketball program at BFUHS," noted Hollar. "To say that we are ‘up against it’ is like calling brain surgery ‘a job.'"
Yet it's difficult to count out any team with Terry on its roster. The 6-3 junior, who scored 120 points and pulled down 139 rebounds last season, has been seen shooting and dunking during chilly evenings at the Rockingham Rec's outdoor court.
The Terriers also have returning floor general Jamison Nystrom, senior captain Bayley Sbardellati, rising star Jackson Goodell, and Lisai — a dangerous shooter from downtown.
Hollar's team, which will certainly miss 1,000-point scorer Ryan Kelly among others, is scheduled to host Sharon Academy in its Jan. 12 season opener at 7 p.m. Every Bellows Falls home game will be livestreamed for free by FACT TV live.
Bellows Falls roster: Coach — John Hollar. Seniors — Logan Lisai (captain), Bayley Sbardellati (captain). Juniors — Jon Terry (captain), Owen LaRoss, Pat Barbour, Jackson Goodell, Mack Ross, Jack Cravinho. Sophomores — Jamison Nystrom, Jake Moore. Freshmen — Jesse Darrel, Colby Dearborn, Walker James.
Bellows Falls schedule
Jan. 12: host Sharon Academy, 7 p.m.
Jan. 16: at White River Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Jan. 19: host Burr and Burton, 7 p.m.
Jan. 22: at Leland & Gray, 7 p.m.
Jan. 26: host Brattleboro, 7 p.m.
Jan. 29: at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Feb. 1: host Springfield, 7 p.m.
Feb. 8: host Woodstock, 7 p.m.
Feb. 11: at Brattleboro, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 15: host Hartford, 7 p.m.
Feb. 18: at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Feb. 22: host Windsor, 7 p.m.
Feb. 25: at Woodstock, 7 p.m.
March 2: host Twin Valley, 7 p.m.
March 5: at Mount Anthony Union, 7 p.m.
March 9: host Rutland, 7 p.m.
March 12: at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.