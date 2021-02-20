SPRINGFIELD — The Bellows Falls varsity boys basketball team topped Springfield 40-38 on Thursday.
“Mike Hatt is an excellent, excellent coach. All credit to Springfield. They were ready to compete every possession from second one to the final buzzer,” said Bellows Falls coach John Hollar, whose team improved to 2-1 overall.
Owen LaRoss had a double-double (15 points, 10 rebounds) to pace the winners. Jackson Goodell contributed with 14 points.
Jon Terry was coming off of a 22-point game in BF’s 72-56 loss to Hartford on Monday. Jamison Nystrom added a dozen points, including a couple of trifectas in the second half.
Twin Valley, which made it to the Division 4 state championship game last season, fell 42-35 to Green Mountain on Thursday in Whitingham. Aidin Joyce finished with 10 points and 11 boards to lead the Wildcats.
Girls Basketball
Sarah Howe hit three trifectas and ended up with nine points to help Hartford to a 41-15 victory over Bellows Falls on Tuesday night at Holland Gymnasium.
Bre Stockman finished with eight points to pace the hosts. She connected from the outside three different times and also made a couple of free throws.
Maggie Parker was a defensive standout for the Terriers, with a block and a couple of steals in the second half. Sydney Bazin and Phaedra Cilibrasi each had a takeaway when Bellows Falls went to a 2-2-1 press.
Hinsdale Hoops
HINSDALE, N.H. — The Hinsdale teams were swept by Conant on Wednesday.
The Lady Pacers fell on the road, 68-48. Angelina Nardolillo (17 points) and Olivia Pangelinan (11 points) were the leading scorers for the visitors. At “the Stable,” the Hinsdale boys lost to the Orioles 53-41. Aidan Davis and Tanner Hammond rebounded well for the Pacers, who got 10 points from Brayden Eastman and nine from Arth Patel. On Senior Night, 12th graders Jason Cowan, Bobby LeClair and Patel were all honored.
Bowling
BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Union High School topped Randolph and Enosburg in Saturday’s season opener.
“It was a fantastic performance by the entire team and a great way to start the season,” said BUHS coach William Bassett.
Cobe Mager (215 and 202), Thomas Bell (204) and Ben Diamondstone (222) had the highest scores for the Colonels in the individual round. Also contributing to the team victory were Katrina Tao, Kelton Mager, Tucker Sargent and Lauren Stockwell.