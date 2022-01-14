WESTMINSTER — On Friday night, Jonathan Terry crossed an item off of his bucket list.
The senior forward dunked early in the fourth quarter, which was his first slam ever during a game, as the Bellows Falls varsity boys basketball team trounced visiting Twin Valley 81-24.
Using full-court pressure, the Terriers jumped out to a 19-0 advantage in the first five minutes of action. Terry scored nine of those points, on a trio of layups and a 3 from the left corner.
While one Bills fan (Evan Chadwick) was loving the turnovers that his team was forcing, another Buffalo backer (Chris Brown) was waiting for his visiting squad to get on the board. Joey Crafts would bury a trifecta for the Wildcats with three minutes remaining in the opening quarter.
The hosts put together a 10-0 run in the second quarter and a 15-0 rally in the third in order to take complete control of the contest. Owen LaRoss had a couple of putbacks for Bellows Falls (5-2) during the first surge and the next one was sparked by Jaxon Clark's trey off the glass.
Terry, who had made it known that throwing one down was on his bucket list while being interviewed as the Sam's Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week in late December, leaked out early in the third quarter, received a pass from Jack Cravinho, and stuffed it with authority.
The FactTV Livestream announcers went berserk.
LaRoss finished with a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds) to lead the winners. Terry followed with 13 points and Jake Moore added a dozen.
Aidin Joyce paced the 1-5 Wildcats with a dime's worth, including a triple and a three-point play.
Twin Valley scoring: Aidin Joyce 10 points, Cody Magnant 8 points, Joey Crafts 6 points.
Bellows Falls scoring: Owen LaRoss 14 points, Jonathan Terry 13 points, Jake Moore 12 points, Colby Dearborn 8 points, Jaxon Clark 7 points, Patrick Barbour 6 points, Jamison Nystrom 6 points, Walker James 6 points, Eli Allbee 3 points, Jack Cravinho 2 points, Peter Kamel 2 points, Jesse Darrell 2 points.