WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls squad executed two perfect cheers and then performed a high-kicking dance routine to win the Division II portion of the Southern Vermont Cheerleading Competition in 1988.
“I’m a wreck. I can’t believe it,” said BF coach Delores “Yo-Yo” Hemingway. “It’s something that we’ve always dreamed of.”
The Terriers racked up 512 points. Mill River, Oxbow, Hartford and Woodstock also participated in the Division II competition.
Making up the Bellows Falls squad were: Amy Bumford, Tina Ostrowski, Tracey Kelly, Kim Baldasaro, Kerry Reeves, Amy Mckenzie, Melanie Mellish, Jessica Willard, Daniella Noyes and Heidi Shore.
“I knew the girls could win if they didn’t mess up their cheers,” Hemingway said. “They were so together on those cheers. I’m so proud of them.”
The Terriers were in first place going into the dance portion of the competition. They locked up the title with a rousing routine to the song Mony, Mony.