WESTFIELD, Mass. — Westfield State senior thrower Shane Clark (Bellows Falls) has added U.S. Track and Field Collegiate Coaches’ Association all-region honors to his resume.
Clark earned selection to the team by being ranked second in the javelin in the NCAA’s Mid-East region.
Clark’s season-best throw of 57.77 meters (189’ 6”) was behind only Harrison Leombruno of Castleton University’s 60.42 mark on the events performance list.
The top five athletes on the performance list in each event are recognized, along with members of top-3 teams from the relay events.
Clark was the only member of the Owls’ team to appear on the All-Region list this season.
He wrapped up the 2023 campaign at the MIT Last Chance meet last week.