WESTFIELD, Mass. — Senior Shane Clark, a graduate of Bellows Falls Union High School, placed sixth in the javelin to get the Westfield State men on the scoreboard at the New England Division 3 track and field championships at Springfield College last Friday afternoon.
Clark’s toss of 55.71 meters was good for sixth place and three points in the team scoring, where the Owls sat in 22nd place after Day 1 (they finished 33rd overall).
Clark was also recently named as one of the recipients of the Peter Mazza Athletics Award, presented to two student-athletes that excel in academics, athletic ability, sportsmanship, character, service, leadership, and professional development.
The Peter Mazza Athletics Award was presented by and is named in honor of Dr. Peter Mazza, the former vice-president of student affairs at Westfield State who remains a significant proponent of the student-athlete experience.
Clark is a four-year member of both the football and track and field teams. On the football field, he served as a team captain, a running back and a punter. He rushed for three touchdowns during the regular season, including two in the Owls final three games.
In track and field, Clark has been versatile, competing in various throwing events and pole vault. In 2022, Clark earned placement on the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Association’s All-Region Team while also claiming All-New England honors in the javelin. He qualified for the New England Championships in the javelin and discus toss this outdoor season.