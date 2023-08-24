WESTMINSTER — On Monday morning, some members of the Bellows Falls field hockey team formed two lines on either side of the goal and began taking shots on the goalie. It was just one of the drills the team ran that day in preparation for the upcoming season.
Bellows Falls has nine players returning this year in seniors Ava LaRoss, Eryn Ross, Delaney Lockerby and Hannah Terry as well as juniors Izzy Stoodley, Emma Bazin, Nola Sciacca and Hadley Gleim. Liv Clough is the lone sophomore returning to the team and will have the important job of minding the net for the Terriers.
Last year, Bellows Falls graduated six players in Emma Hillock, Ashlin Maxfield, Jules McDermid, Mary Wallace and Ella Clark. In addition to losing those players, Bellows Falls head coach Bethany Coursen said the team also lost Sadie Scott, Tela Harty and Reagan Ryea, all of whom opted to play soccer this year instead of field hockey.
While there are spots that the team needs to fill and the team has a difficult schedule this year with more D1 opponents, Coursen indicated she liked what she was seeing out of the team thus far.
“They’ve all been working really hard. A lot of them came into the season … in shape a little bit from working out over the summer. So, I think that we’re pretty optimistic,” Coursen said. “A lot of them have obviously come up through our youth program. They know field hockey; they love field hockey and that’s … why they’re here.”
Last year, the team’s nine returning players collectively scored 25 of the team's 61 goals.
The team had scrimmages on Monday and Thursday and another one is scheduled for Sunday at Burr and Burton Academy beginning at 9 a.m.
The scrimmages, Coursen said, would be important in determining what position some of the players on the team may play when the season begins. In an interview on Monday, Coursen said the final selection of players for the varsity roster would potentially take place this week.
The varsity team would carry about 15 players and the rest would see time at the junior varsity level. However, Coursen said that some of those players could be recalled to varsity at some point in the season if necessary. The option not only gives the team flexibility if there are injuries or absences, but Coursen said if there are players on that level who are working hard and there are some others at the varsity level who are not, she could swap those players out.
The program has a long history of success. Last year, the Terriers posted an 11-2-1 record, but fell to Champlain Valley Union High School (CVU) 2-1 in the Division 1 semi-finals. Prior to that, Bellows Falls had gone to four straight Division 1 finals, winning in 2018 over South Burlington and 2020 against CVU. In their lone season in Division 2 in 2017, Bellows Falls defeated Spaulding 6-0 to claim the title. From 2013 through 2016, Bellows Falls went to the Division 3 finals three times, winning the last two in 2015 and 2016 over Stowe and Missisquoi, respectively.
Part of the reason for that success, Coursen believes, is the youth program that exists in Bellows Falls. Not only does the program teach the players the skills, but helps them determine whether or not they truly love the game and want to continue playing it at a higher level.
Another component that Coursen believes contributes to the team's success is that members of the high school team coach the youth teams. Of the 23 members of the team this year, 22 of them are coaching at the youth level.
“It’s very rare that you have an athlete that gets to coach a sport that they’re playing at the same time. You look at the sport differently when you’re coaching it as to when you’re playing it,” Coursen said. “Once you’re coaching it you need to get better at the foundation of it in order to make the next steps better. So, I think that having them coach the youth kids has just been amazing because they are able to look at the sport that they’re playing from both sides of it and I think it just makes them better players and athletes.”
The Bellows Falls field hockey team opens its season on road against Windsor on Wednesday, Sept. 6. The game begins at 4 p.m.