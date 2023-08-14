Rain. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Updated: August 14, 2023 @ 7:19 pm
Members of the Bellows Falls Union High School football team line up for tackling drills during the first practice of the season on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Head coach, Bob Lockerby looks on as Jaxon Clark and Colby Dearborn perform drills during the first day of practice for the Bellows Falls Union High School football team on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.
A member of the Bellows Falls Union High School football team carries the ball during the team's first practice on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.
Members of the Bellows Falls Union High School football team prepare to perform drills during the first day of practice on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.
