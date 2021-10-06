WESTMINSTER — Skylar Koeppe is known for getting big air and doing tricks during halfpipe competitions throughout the country.
As it turns out, the snowboarder also has some nice moves on the pitch.
The sophomore wowed the crowd on Wednesday, finishing with a hat-trick to help the Stratton Mountain School's varsity girls soccer team to a 7-0 victory over Bellows Falls.
The Bears outshot the hosts 26-7 on the afternoon. The ice was broken just 2:24 into the contest, with Koeppe receiving a kick from goalie Pip Greenberg, breaking away, and driving a shot into the back of the net.
Eliza Sullivan would tally twice for the ski school, which also got a burial by Merrit Loring along with an own goal.
Jenna Dolloph and Alanah McAllister each took a couple of shots for the Terriers. The speedy McAllister made four nice runs along the right side over the last 40 minutes.
"Alanah brings the energy. She will be an asset for us in the future," noted BF coach Jamie Dansereau. "Jenna brings aggressiveness and leadership."
Corina Mitchell made 19 saves for Bellows Falls. The greatest of all occurred late in the first half when she somehow got her right hand on a 1-on-1 laser by Julia Wiacek.
With the BF Stickers taking a break from practice to cheer on the home team, Olivia Rebetz, Abby Broadley and Julia Nystrom all made a nice play in the back end.
"Our defense worked as hard as ever," mentioned Dansereau, adding that McKenna Bingham and Laura Kamel anchored that unit.
Bellows Falls roster: Coaches — Jamie Dansereau, Recca Kobel, John Broadley. Players — Corina Mitchell, Breanna Stockman, Abigail Broadley, McKenna Bingham, Haley McAllister, Julia Nystrom, Savannah Sylvester-Neal, Anya Taylor, Phaedra Cilibrasi, Madysin Morancy, Jenna Dolloph, Alanah McAllister, Rowan Perkins, Kayli Aldrich, Olivia Rebetz, Aliya Farmer, Laura Kamel, Dylan Stewart, Aubrey Maxfield, Diya Vaishnav, Mya Neathawk, Bethany Parish.