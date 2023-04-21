FAIR HAVEN — The Bellows Falls Union High School girls and the Brattleboro Union High School boys outdoor track and field teams won the meet at Fair Haven Union High School on Wednesday.
For the Bellows Falls girls team, Tela Harty took first place in the 100-meter hurdles. Sophomore Laura Kamel, who won the state championship in discus last year, continued to dominate, taking first place in the event. Harty took fourth place in discus.
Nola Sciacca took third place in her first attempt at running the 200-meter dash.
“She is really strong and I’m really looking forward to seeing what she can do once she’s had some time to actually work on that event,” said Bellows Falls coach Kim Lunna.
The Bellows Falls 4x100-meter relay team of Hadley Gleim, Eryn Ross, Sciacca, and Ava LaRoss took second place.
The Terriers also performed well in the javelin and long jump. In javelin, Sciacca placed third, Ross place fifth and Harty was right behind her in sixth place. In long jump, Harty placed third, Gleim placed fourth, and LaRoss came in sixth place.
Gleim also placed third in triple jump and fourth in 100-meter dash.
Sciacca would take fourth in shot put as well.
The Brattleboro team had some strong performances as well. Addison DeVault and Meredith Lewis finished first and second in pole vault. Maeve Bald finished second in the 3000-meter run with a time of 14:06.19. Bald also placed fourth in the 1500-meter run (6:30.06) and the pole vault. Genevieve Redmond finished fourth in the 400-meter dash (1:10.99) and in triple jump.
On the boys side, Brattleboro used dominant performances in six different events to claim the top spot. In the 200-meter dash, Brattleboro’s Sean von Ranson took first place (24.66), Dylan Holmes took second (25.09) and David Berkson-Harvey placed fourth (25.64). Bellows Falls Justin Draper took fifth in the event with a time of 25.75. Holmes and Berkson-Harvey also placed third and fifth, respectively, in the 100-meter dash. In the 400-meter dash, von Ranson finished in first place (56.81) and teammate Trevor Gray took third (58.12).
Brattleboro had strong performances in each one of the relays as well. In the 4x100-meter relay, the team of Berkson-Harvey, Holmes, Jacob Girard and von Ranson took first place with a time of 47.63. The Bellows Falls team of Justin Draper, Caleb Ghia, Gavin Joy and Brandon Keller took second with a time of 48.38.
Brattleboro also took first place in the 4x400-meter relay with the team of von Ranson, Waylund Walsh, Oliver Herrick and Stockton Woodruff who finished in a time of 4:07.12.
The Brattleboro team of Jonas Ackerman-Hovis, Nico Conathan-Leach, Galen Fogarty and Michael Slade finished third in the 4x800-meter relay in 10:35.56.
Joy’s best performance of the day would come in the 800-meter run where he placed second with a time of 2:31.65.
“Gavin is a lot of fun to coach because he is willing to try any event we throw at him,” Lunna said. “He’s never ran the 800 before, but he will definitely be running it again.”
The Terriers also had several good individual performances in the field events.
Jacob Stockman took first place in the triple jump recording a more than four-foot personal record (PR), Lunna said.
In shot put, Bellows Falls Riley Tuttle took second place and Girard took fifth place for Brattleboro. Girard also took fourth place in javelin.
Bellows Falls Ben Perry placed fifth in discus. Keller and Tristan Boylan placed third and fifth, respectively in the high jump, and Colby Dearborn placed fifth in long jump for the Terriers.
Collectively, the Bellows Falls boys track and field team took seventh place in the meet out of about a dozen schools that attended.
The Brattleboro girls track and field team also finished in seventh place out of a field of about a dozen schools.