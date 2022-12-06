WESTMINSTER — After winning the discus state title as a freshman, Laura Kamel is now ready to use her super power in the paint.
“I do know Laura led in scoring and rebounding (last season),” said first-year Bellows Falls varsity girls basketball coach Dennis Fitzgerald. “She was also a member of the Vermont Dream Dozen.”
Kamel pumped in 22 points against Mill River last season to earn Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors. The center also had double-doubles versus Proctor and Mid-Vermont Christian.
“This is a rebuilding year for us for sure,” noted Fitzgerald.
Six players who started at some point last winter have returned, including Aliya Farmer, Eryn Ross, Delaney Lockerby, Tela Harty, Nola Sciacca and Kamel.
“At this point, we don’t have a starting five. We will go 10 deep for sure, though,” Fitzgerald stated.
The Terriers, who went 3-17 a year ago, will host Springfield in Monday’s season opener at 7 p.m.
“We are young, but they are working very hard,” the rookie coach explained.
Bellows Falls’ roster: Coach – Dennis Fitzgerald. Players – Aliya Farmer, Tela Harty, Delaney Lockerby, Eryn Ross, Hannah Terry, Laura Kamel, Aubrey Maxfield, Nola Sciacca, Izzy Stoodley, Veronica Moore.
BF’s scheduleDec 12: vs. Springfield, 7 p.m.
Dec. 15: vs. Windsor, 7 p.m.
Dec. 19: at Twin Valley, 6 p.m.
Dec. 21: at Mill River, 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 27: vs. Poultney, 7 p.m.
Dec. 29: at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Jan. 3: at Long Trail, 6 p.m.
Jan. 5: vs. Leland & Gray, 7 p.m.
Jan. 9: at Mid-Vermont Christian, 7 p.m.
Jan. 12: at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.
Jan. 14: vs. Arlington, 2:30 p.m.
Jan. 21: vs. Long Trail, 3 p.m.
Jan. 24: at Rivendell, 7 p.m.
Jan. 27: vs. West Rutland, 7 p.m.
Feb. 1: at White River Valley, 7 p.m.
Feb. 3: vs. Green Mountain, 7 p.m.
Feb. 7: at Leland & Gray, 7 p.m.
Feb. 11: vs. White River Valley, 1:30 p.m.
Feb. 14: at West Rutland, 7 p.m.
Feb. 18: vs. Rivendell, 1:30 p.m.