SAINT ALBANS — Bellows Falls junior Abby Broadley, who is a three-time individual Division 3 champion in Vermont, won Saturday's All-State Meet in a time of 18:42.
The Terriers finished eighth as a team with 180 points.
Rounding out the top five for the Westminster squad were: Stephanie Ager (10th in 20:02), Victoria Bassette (43rd in 21:43), Birgess Schemm (67th in 24:29) and Lily Ware (71st in 25:30).
BF's Molly Hodsden wound up 69th and Shelby Stoodley finished in the 72nd position.
Top 10 girls teams: 1. Harwood (78 points), 2. Champlain Valley Union (87), 3. U-32 (90), 4. Essex (109), 5. Saint Albans (145), 6. South Burlington (159), 7. Burlington (172), 8. BELLOWS FALLS (180), 9. Lamoille (228), 10. Mount Mansfield (246).
Top 10 individual girls: 1. ABBY BROADLEY, Bellows Falls, 18:42; 2. Ava Thurston, Harwood, 18:51; 3. Scarlet Stimson, Essex, 19:20; 4. Emily Bloom, Rice, 19:28; 5. Maggie McGee, Lamoille, 19:30; 6. Jasmine Nails, CVU, 19:35; 7. Natalie Preston, Essex, 19:53; 8. Hughes Loghan, Saint Albans, 20:00; 9. Julia Thurston, Harwood, 20:02; 10. STEPHANIE AGER, Bellows Falls, 20:02.