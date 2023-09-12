WHITINGHAM — Aubrey Maxfield found the back of the net in the first half of Tuesday’s game on the road against Twin Valley and that turned out to be all the Bellows Falls Union High School girls soccer team would need.
Although Maxfield’s first half goal ultimately was the game winner, junior Dylan Stewart put a shot on goal with 16:15 left to play in the game. The ball hit goalie Alanna Bevilacqua’s hands and at first it appeared the junior had made yet another key save. Then the ball rolled backwards, crossing the line for the score and giving the Terriers (1-1) an insurance goal resulting in the 2-0 final.
The goal sent Stewart running up the middle of the field receiving congratulatory high fives and hugs from teammates.
“We all felt like we had it in the bag,” said Bellows Falls head coach Holly King about the second goal. “I’m excited. This is the first game they’ve won. They didn’t win a game last season, so we’re excited. They’re a solid group of happy girls. I thought they played well.”
The goal was the first of Stewart’s high school career, which was something King said was very exciting to see.
Just under four minutes before Stewart scored her first goal to give Bellows Falls the 2-0 lead, the Terriers had a promising opportunity to score. The Terriers lofted the ball into the box off a corner kick towards the goal with 19:59 remaining. Twin Valley (0-4) was called for hand ball, setting up a penalty kick for Bellows Falls. However, Bevilacqua, as she had on several other occasions throughout the evening, made a key stop.
“Alanna did a great job. I can’t say anything negative about Alanna’s performance. She saved that PK, which was incredible. She had some incredible saves back there in the box,” said Twin Valley head coach Taryn Lawrence. “Alanna really is a rock star. Our back line did a nice job holding. I felt like … we had the ball more on their side in the (second) half. I was happy about that, but we’ve got to get it done. We had a job to do and we didn’t get it done and it’s a loss.”
The second half featured a lot of back and forth play in which both teams had possession approximately an equal amount of the time.
Twin Valley opened the second half putting a couple shots on goal, but were unable to come away with a score. Twin Valley had several opportunities including a couple with under five minutes to play where the ball was in front of the goal, but the Wildcats were unable to get a shot off.
Throughout the course of the game, King said she was able to use her entire bench and experiment with the lineup.
“We played solid and I moved people around into new positions and they impressed me a lot,” King said.
As for Lawrence, while the end result did not turn out the way she or the team would have liked, she said she was happy with the performance and believed the best was still yet to come for the young group, which is made up largely of eighth graders, freshmen and juniors.
“I think that this group of athletes has a chance against anyone once they get it all put together. There’s a couple of transitional actions that would create more opportunity that they’re not quite there yet, but it’s a group of athletes that I have on this field; every single one of them,” Lawrence said. “Once they put it all together we’ll see some fun, exciting soccer out of them.”
Bellows Falls will be on the road against White River Valley on Friday for a 4:30 p.m. game. Twin Valley will also be on the road against Proctor on Friday at 4:30 p.m.