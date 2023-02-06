Three jumps were the charm for Bellows Falls Union High School sophomore Hadley Gleim, who won a Division II state title in the triple jump Saturday at the indoor track state championships at the University of Vermont.
Gleim won the event with a top jump of 9.06 meters (29 feet, 8.75 inches). She also placed 4th in the 55-meter dash and 5th in the long jump.
The Bellows Falls boys team also had a solid showing at the state meet. The boys 4x200-meter relay (Justin Draper, Brandon Keller, Conner Jones, and Gavin Joy) finished second in DII with a time of 1:47.07, tentatively qualifying for the New England region championships in March.
Besides running the anchor leg in the 4x200 relay, Brandon Keller also placed second in the 55-meter hurdles and 9th in the 55-meter dash. Draper also had a 7th place finish in the 55-meter dash, and Joy placed 7th in the 300-meter run.