Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.

WESTMINSTER — No. 14 BFA-Fairfax defeated third-seeded Bellows Falls 76-53 in a Division 3 boys basketball playoff game Wednesday at Holland Gym.

The visitors stole a 9-0 lead in the first four minutes and increased that advantage to 19 by halftime.

Bellows Falls started the third quarter with an 8-2 surge to get within 45-32. Center Owen LaRoss blocked four shots and had a couple of putbacks in that span, while Jon Terry and Jackson Goodell each contributed with a layup.

But the Terriers were unable to get any closer.

Senior Logan Lisai scored 10 points to pace the hosts, including a couple of makes from downtown. Jon Terry and Walker James netted nine points apiece.

Goodell made the highlight reel in the opening quarter, with a pretty reverse layup after a feed from Jack Cravinho. Cravinho chipped in with a pair of trifectas in the first 12 minutes of action for the Terriers, who ended up with a 5-5 mark.

In Brandon on Tuesday, the No. 9 Bellows Falls girls basketball team turned the ball over 40 times and fell to eighth-ranked Otter Valley 55-32 in a Division 3 playoff game.

"When we took care of the ball, we were in great shape. We shot great from the foul line. Thirteen of our 32 points came from the foul line," said BF coach Todd Wells, whose team ended its season with a 3-5 record.

Sydney Bazin paced the Terriers with 11 points, which gives her a team-best 85 points on the season. Julia Nystrom followed with eight points.

Boys Basketball

WHITINGHAM — The No. 6 Twin Valley boys basketball team trounced No. 11 Richford 61-28 in a Division 4 playoff game Wednesday.

Izaak Park had a double-double (25 points, 15 rebounds) to propel the winners. Aaron Soskin added 15 points.

The 6-2 Wildcats will play at No. 3 Twinfield (5-2) in Saturday’s quarterfinal at 2 p.m.

Girls Basketball

WHITINGHAM — Hannah Sullivan pumped in 19 points, helping the sixth-seeded Twin Valley girls basketball team to a 49-41 win over No. 11 Arlington in Tuesday's Division 4 Tournament game.

Sadie Boyd netted nine points for the 6-3 Wildcats. Jayden Crawford followed with eight, while Kate Longe and Kylie Reed chipped in with six apiece.

Sidney Herrington scored a game-high 21 points for Arlington.

Bowling

BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School bowling team ended the regular season in fifth place. The Colonels earned a first-round bye and will face No. 4 Randolph Saturday.

Cobe Mager has the fourth-highest average for seniors and eighth overall in the state with a 182. Thomas Bell is the top-ranked freshman with a 176 average.

The averages for the rest of the BUHS bowlers are: Ben Diamondstone (162), Kelton Mager (160), Tucker Sargent (151), Elliana Galdamez (141), Katrina Tao (130) and Lauren Stockwell (127).

College News

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Brattleboro Union High School graduate Adam Newton is expected to start at shortstop for the Castleton University baseball team during Sunday's season opener at Johnson & Wales.