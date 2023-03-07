RICHFORD — In what can only be described as an instant classic, the Bellows Falls Union High School boys basketball team earned its first trip to the state semifinals in 22 years with a thrilling come-from-behind 54-51 victory over the Richford Falcons in a Division 3 quarterfinal on Monday night.
“There is no better feeling than seeing these guys earn what they have worked so hard for all year,” said coach Evan Chadwick. “I am tired, worn down and epically pumped up all at the same time.”
Leading up to the game, the Bellows Falls community pitched in to get the team a charter bus and provide snacks for the three and a half hour trip to Richford, minutes from the Canadian border.
“I cannot thank our families and friends enough for providing us everything we needed to prepare for the trip,” said Chadwick. “It truly was a community-wide assist.”
Although the fifth-seeded Terriers struggled to find their shooting touch early, the team's defense was strong, holding No. 4 Richford to six first quarter points to enter the second quarter down by three.
Neither team could gather much separation in the middle two quarters. Bellows Falls' Jesse Darrell hit a corner 3-pointer to stretch the Terriers' lead to six points, but the Falcons responded. Going into the fourth quarter the Terriers held a slim four point advantage.
Richford would recapture the lead with two minutes remaining, but Cole Moore answered with a corner 3-pointer to tie the game 47-47.
Richford took a four point lead with under two minutes remaining, but again the Terriers had an answer. Jake Moore finished inside on a Jamison Nystrom assist and, after Walker James hit one-of-two free throws on one of his seven offensive rebounds in the second half, the Terriers forced a turnover.
The senior connection of Nystrom and Jake Moore again proved to be the winning combination, as Nystrom found Moore inside, who finished the contested floater to take the lead.
The next 27 seconds was a frantic affair that saw Richford get two heavily contested looks at the tying 3-pointer. Neither found the mark and the Terriers fans and players celebrated together.
Bellows Falls will face No. 1 Winooski on Thursday night at Barre Auditorium, with a trip to the Division 3 state championship on the line.