BARRE — In a semifinal game that was much closer than the final score indicated, No. 1 Winooski High School defeated No. 4 Bellows Falls 71-51 to advance to the Division 3 state championship game, where it will face No. 2 Hazen Union School on Saturday.
There was more on display in the semifinal matchup than the X’s and O’s of basketball. The Terriers not only showed their heart, tenacity, and toughness, but more importantly, their character.
“These dudes didn’t quit. They didn’t quit. We knew this team was good. We knew what was coming. They’re athletic. They’re fast. We gave it to the very end,” said Bellows Falls Coach Evan Chadwick. “I can’t say anything more than that. I’m just proud of them.”
In their first trip back to the Barre Auditorium in 22 years, the Terriers (17-6) withstood everything that the undefeated Spartans (21-0) threw their way in the first half and much of the third quarter, in large part due to their defense.
“We go at you. We’re going to dog you for 32 minutes,” said Jake Moore. “Win or lose we’re going to make it hard for you and I’m just so proud of our team.”
Scores by Jamison Nystrom, Jesse Darrell, and Moore gave the Terriers an early 6-2 lead. A 3-pointer by Winooski’s Trevon Bradley and three consecutive scores by Hassan Hassan saw the Spartans take their first lead of the game with 3:51 left to play in the first.
The team’s battled over the next two minutes with Bellows Falls tying the game twice. Each time Winooski answered, taking a two point lead.
A pass from Caden Haskell to Cole Moore for a layup cut the Spartans' lead to one with about 30 seconds left. After a pair of missed free throws by Winooski, Cole Moore drained a 3-pointer to give Bellows Falls a 16-14 lead headed into the second quarter.
A score by Hassan, consecutive layups by Daniel Surma, and a step back 3-pointer by Bradley put Winooski out in front 22-16.
Winooski extended its lead by eight points, but just as they had in the first quarter, the Terriers fought back.
“They haven’t given up all year. That’s just who they are. That’s their character. These parents raised these boys right,” Chadwick said. “I can’t say enough about the class, the hard work, the dedication, (and) the love for each. It’s a great freaking town man. As long as they keep me, I’m staying there man. I bleed purple now.”
After Nystrom went one-for-two from the free throw line, Bellows Falls got the rebound, which led to a 3-pointer by Nystrom to cut the lead to four. The next possession, Walker James grabbed a rebound and put it back up for the score, making it 26-24 with about a minute left to play in the quarter.
With the score unchanged and 6.2 seconds remaining, Jake Moore was fouled and sent to the line. Before taking his shots, Jake Moore called his team into a huddle before he stepped to the line and went one-for-two.
Winooski got the ball in the hands of Bradley and the senior raced the length of the floor for a layup at the buzzer to give the Spartans a slim 28-25 lead at the half.
During halftime, James said Chadwick told the team that they played the first half exactly how he wanted them to and urged them to keep pushing.
“(He told us to) just keep playing our game. We’re a physical team. We love to box out and play well. I’m proud of our guys,” said Jake Moore. “I don’t regret a thing.”
Coming out of halftime, it remained a four point game for much of the third quarter. With 4:19 left to play, Surma got a rebound and put it back to give the Spartans a six point lead causing Bellows Falls to take a timeout to gather the team.
“We were rushing it and throwing up bad shots,” said James. “So, he told us to slow it down, run the offense and just get good looks even if it takes a lot of passes.”
Jake Moore cut the lead to four points with a turnaround jumper in the paint with about 3:30 left to play. After that, Winooski went on a 10-2 run to end the quarter.
The third quarter was significant also in that it saw Nystrom suffer an ankle injury. Despite the injury, the senior, who scored all nine of his points in the first half, did not leave the ball game. Nystrom continued to give as much as he could until Chadwick began to remove his starters with 1:45 left in the fourth quarter.
After Winooski opened up a 14 point lead early in the fourth, the Terriers were able to cut the lead to 11 points before the Spartans outscored Bellows Falls 19-12 the rest of the quarter.
The Terriers had a balanced scoring attack. Jake Moore led the team with 10 points, followed closely by Nystrom, Cole Moore and Walker James, who all ended the night with nine points.
Surma led all scorers with 18 points. Hassan and Bradley were not far behind, scoring 16 and 14 points, respectively.
The Terriers end the season by taking yet another step towards a Division 3 title after advancing to the quarterfinals last year.
The significance of what the team achieved this year was not lost on the seniors.
“I’ve been playing for four years and I had never made it. We had some good groups. My freshman year was a good group. We lost in the quarters,” said Nystrom. “We were very team [oriented] this year and a lot of younger classmen stepped up into roles.”
After the game, Chadwick made it clear that while the season may be over, the Terriers' pursuit of a championship is not.
“We’ll be back,” said Chadwick. “We’re in the mix again next year. We’ve got some great returners coming back. Walker James, Colby Dearborn, Jesse Darrell, Jaxon Clark, I mean all these guys. They’re using this as motivation. That’s what we used last year when we were sitting in the Vergennes locker room. These guys use that motivation to say it’s not going to happen next year. Now this is even more motivation. Expect us to be right back here same time next year.”