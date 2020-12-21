WESTMINSTER — Fans will not be allowed to attend high school basketball games this winter due to COVID-19 concerns, however Bellows Falls backers will be able to watch the action from home.
"We will be using the Hudl camera to live stream all of our home basketball games. The stream will be broadcast by FACT TV live," said Bellows Falls Athletic Director Ian Fraunfelder. "We will also have a link on our website to the FACT TV stream. It will be free to all who want to watch and support our kids."
The Bellows Falls varsity boys basketball team will play its home opener versus Sharon Academy on Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. The Bellows Falls varsity girls basketball team will host Rutland on Jan. 14 at 7 p.m.
"We spent time researching the best system that would allow us to provide free streaming to families. There were other options out there, which would have been free to us, but then would have been a cost for our families to see the games," added BFUHS Technology Coordinator Jamie Dansereau. "We wanted to ensure, during the pandemic and not being able to have fans for safety reasons, that we are not only able to have a great system in place but that we will provide a great experience for families for free."