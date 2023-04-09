WESTMINSTER — Much of track and field is about building on individual success, competing against personal records in an effort to improve both individually and for the collective benefit of the team. The Bellows Falls Union High School’s track and field team will be trying to accomplish just that on Wednesday when its season opens.
Some members of the girls team had varying degrees of success last year. Sophomore Hadley Gleim won the state championship in triple jump for indoor track and field over the winter. She also qualified to compete in the 35th annual New England Interscholastic Indoor Track & Field Championships held at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston, Mass., in the 55-meter dash.
Last year, Laura Kamel won the state championship in discus for Division 2. The Terriers have moved to Division 3 this year, but Kamel will be looking to repeat.
There were other achievements as well.
“It is a fairly small squad, but they’re going to be pretty powerful,” said head coach Kim Lunna. “A lot of the girls who won the freshman-sophomore meet last year in Keene, which was the first time we ever won a freshman-sophomore meet, and almost all of them are back.”
In addition, Lunna believes that the girls team could be a force to be reckoned with in javelin this season.
“We have some girls who I think could really dominate at the state level in javelin, so I think that’s going to be exciting,” Lunna said. “We’ve got Eryn Ross, Laura Kamel and Nola Sciacca, who really stood out last year, and then you’ve got Tela Harty, and Aubrey Maxfield can also wing it. We could really (be a) powerhouse in javelin at states this year, which would be a lot of fun.”
Lunna said she believes the team could also perform exceptionally well in the Southern Vermont League (SVL) championships and the Connecticut Valley Conference (CVC) championships.
In addition to triple jump and the 55-meter dash, Gleim will also compete in the 100-meter dash, long jump, and potentially one of the relays and the 200-meter dash as well, Lunna said.
Hannah Terry will compete in the 200- and 400 meter dashes. She will also participate in some of the jumping events and in the 4 x 400-meter relay.
Ross will participate in mid distance events such as the 400-meter dash, 800-meter run and she will be competing in the 4 x 400-meter relay and the 4 x 800-meter relay. She will also compete in the high jump.
Ava LaRoss will compete in several of the sprints as well long jump and discus. Maxfield will also compete in a variety of sprints this season, Lunna said.
In addition to javelin, Sciacca is going to compete in the 200- and 400-meter dashes as well.
Lilly Ware and Gillian Robb will compete in some of the distance events, Lunna said.
Maisie Twohig will compete with the girls team also, in events to be determined.
“Our girls team is pretty small, but I still think they’re going to be super competitive. I think we’re going to score a lot of points. Switching to D3 I think is going to throw some of the teams off who haven’t seen us in a few years because we’ve been D2 … and in a good way for us.”
Several members of the boys team are coming off successful seasons as well.
Justin Draper, Brandon Keller, Connor Jones and Gavin Joy qualified for the New England Championships as part of the 4 x 200 relay team for indoor track and field over the winter. With the exception of Jones, they will all be competing in outdoor track and field.
Keller also performed really well in hurdles during indoor track over the winter.
“Brandon’s first time ever doing hurdles was indoor. So, it will be exciting to see him, considering he came in second in the state, having ran hurdles officially three times,” Lunna said. “Seeing him at outdoor will be fun, I think. He’s got so much potential.”
Riley Tuttle reached a new level in shot put during indoor track and field. He had been throwing distances that were in the mid 30-foot mark, which included a ninth place finish during a meet at UVM with a mark of 10.82 meters, just shy of 36 feet.
In one of the meets after that, Lunna said he reached a plateau with a mark of 38 feet (11.58 meters) and continued to throw those distances. Tuttle will also be throwing discus.
The throwing squad should be strong this year, Lunna said. In addition to Tuttle, junior Ben Perry and freshman Cam Perry are returning and will specialize in throwing events.
“Cam, because he’s a freshman, he’s never done javelin before, so we’re going to try him at it just to see what happens. Ben, he really focuses on disc and shot, but I would still like him to do jav.”
Austin Mallan is another athlete that will specialize in throwing events. They will get some help from Joy, who will also compete in some throwing events.
Draper is expected to be one of the team’s top sprinters. Over the last year, he competed in the short distance events in the state championship for indoor track and field.
Jacob Stockman will compete in some of the jumping events, Lunna said.
The team also added some new athletes this year.
“We’re really excited about them because they’re super athletic. Colby Dearborn is out this year. He’s so athletic ... We also have Tristan Boylan out this year who is also super athletic. That could really kind of change things up.”
Braeden Wyman and Caleb Ghia may compete in some of the distance events, Lunna said.
New members of the team, such as Wyman, Camron Mozaffari, Ryan Mozaffari, Christopher Leary, Dearborn, Boylan, and Dillan Reed, will compete in events to be determined, Lunna said.