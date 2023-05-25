WINDSOR — Twelve teams traveled to the Murphy-Morse Track Complex on Tuesday to compete in the Southern Vermont League-B Championships. When the meet was over, the Bellows Falls girls track and field team placed fourth and the boys placed sixth, turning in several strong individual performances along the way.
The Bellows Falls girls scored 63 team points to place fourth behind first place White River Valley (162), second place Thetford Academy (91) and third place Woodstock (73).
Hadley Gleim had a great day for the Terriers, placing fourth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.49 seconds, fourth in triple jump with a distance of 9.11 meters and fifth in long jump with a distance of 4.54 meters, a personal record for the sophomore. Gleim was also part of the 4x100-meter relay team with teammates Tela Harty, Nola Sciacca and Ava LaRoss that took first place with a time of 54.04 seconds.
Harty also had a big day for Bellows Falls. Harty placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles setting a personal record (PR) with a time of 53.79 seconds. She also placed fourth in javelin with a throw of 28.83 meters and sixth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.12 seconds.
Laura Kamel continued to dominate in discus, taking first place with a throw of 32.34 meters. Teammate Sciacca placed third in the event, setting a PR with a throw of 30.80 meters. Kamel also placed eight in javelin with a throw of 22.42 meters.
For Sciacca the event was one of the four in which she turned in a solid performance on the day. She also took fifth place in shot put with a throw of 8.45 meters and was on 4x400-meter relay team with LaRoss, Eryn Ross and Hannah Terry that placed third with a time of 5:01.41.
Ross placed sixth in javelin (23.00 meters), 11th in high jump (1.25 meters) and 13th in 300-meter hurdles (1:01.41)
Aubrey Maxfield also had a solid day for the Terriers. Maxfield placed sixth in the 300-meter hurdles (58.25), fifth in triple jump (8.64 meters) and set a personal record in long jump with a distance of 4.29 meters to take seventh place in the event.
Lilly Ware had a strong showing for the Terriers as well, placing third in the 3000-meter run with a time of 12:46.33, setting a PR in the process.
On the boys’ side, the team scored 51 team points to place sixth. Thetford Academy was the winner of the meet with 114 team points. Woodstock (79) took second place and Green Mountain (69) took third place.
Brandon Keller, Gavin Joy and Colby Dearborn all had great performances on the day. Keller set a PR in high jump with a height of 1.70 meters to take second place. He wasn’t done though. He set another PR in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.63 seconds, taking third place. Keller also placed third in the 110-meter hurdles (16.91 seconds) and fifth in the 100-meter dash (12.05 seconds).
Joy’s top finish on the day came in the 400-meter dash where he placed second with a time of 54.65 seconds. Joy set a PR in shot put, placing fifth with a throw of 11.39 meters and seventh in the 100-meter (12.21 seconds). He was also part of the 4x400-meter relay team along with teammates Tristan Boylan, Caleb Ghia and Dillan Reed that took fourth place with a time of 3:58.29.
Dearborn’s best performance of the afternoon came in the 300-meter hurdles where he set a PR and placed fourth with a time of 45.50. Dearborn also placed fifth in long jump (5.49 meters), sixth in triple jump (11.53 meters) and 10th in high jump (1.55 meters).
Ben Perry had one of the best individual performances for the Terriers on the day with a second-place finish in discus with a throw of 30.92 meters.
Boylan also had a solid performance with eighth place finishes in triple jump (11.31 meters) and high jump (1.65 meters) and a ninth-place finish in long jump (5.11 meters).