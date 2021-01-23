WEST DUMMERSTON — The $10,000 trout sponsored by DeWitt Beverage and Budweiser was not caught during the Deerfield Valley Sportsman’s Club’s 11th annual Ice Fishing Derby at the Harriman Reservoir in 1995. The elusive one had a tag with the number 00008 and the letters DVSC on it.
Jacksonville’s Rod Bemis (pickerel) and Wilmington’s John Sucharzewski (brook trout) each finished first in a division. Wilmington’s Dianne Wooldrich tied for third in the perch competition.
Brad Baker, who would go on to become a minor league baseball pitching star, took second in the ages 8-14 group. The Leyden, Mass. resident scored with a 1.22-pound brown trout.