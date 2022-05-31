STRATTON — Tough Mudder New England will be held this weekend at Stratton Mountain, with three different course options for its competitors.
The 5K will feature 13 teamwork-inspired obstacles crammed into a three-mile course. There are 20 obstacles on the 10K course, which has participants travel over six miles. To earn an orange headband, athletes will have to complete the nine-mile course that has 30 obstacles.
Competitors may have to climb the 12-foot Ladder to Hell. The Cage Crawl is a 60-foot watery trench that people will have to pull themselves through. Electroshock Therapy, Gauntlet, and Kiss of Mud are some of the other challenges.
"I'll be competing in the first heat of the day, which is the 15K," said West Dover's Grant Bercik, who is hoping he is allowed to do the route three total times. "I should take the win here in my backyard."
Bercik recently won the nine-mile challenge in Ripton. He was then the runner-up in the Elite Class at Berkshire East.