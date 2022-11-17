OAKVILLE, Conn. — Bruce Berg, 77, lifted a combined total of 755 pounds on Saturday to break his own American Powerlifting Association record in both his age and weight class.
The Dummerston resident had set the record in September during his very first competition with a mark of 720 pounds, including a record 245-pound squat, a 185-pound bench press and a 290-pound deadlift.
He improved on all of his lifts at his second event, with a 260-pound squat, 195-pound bench and 300-pound deadlift.
"I feel the successes I had at the competitions illustrate the power of the excellent coaching, a supportive community, and hard work. The biggest prize for me was feeling the excitement and support of all my friends and the powerlifting community as I completed the final lifts," said Berg, who moved to Vermont with his family in 2007.
The former mechanical engineer started doing CrossFit at Supreme Fitness in 2012. His coach, Ian Currie, encouraged him to enter a powerlifting competition.
"Having strength as I age is protective for me in all my daily activities, so I can move through the world with confidence and safety," stated Berg.
Since moving to the area, he has also become very interested in woodworking and furniture making.