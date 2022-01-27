TOWNSHEND — Aden Bernard is a skilled woodworker by day and a scoring machine by night.
The Leland & Gray varsity boys basketball player was practicing his free throws on Tuesday with his impressive shop class creations on display just outside of the gymnasium.
“He’s a great leader. He’s a coachable kid. He has great knowledge of his position,” said Rebels’ coach Luis Vargas.
Bernard was nominated after scoring a team-high 14 points during a 41-32 victory over Poultney on Jan. 10. He then received 136 votes to earn Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
“He brings intensity to this team,” coach Vargas noted. “He’s a senior. He’s a go-to guy. He’s a good kid.”
All About Aden
1. Age?: 18
2. Class?: Senior
3. Favorite movie?: Step Brothers
4. Future plans?: To do carpentry work
5. Favorite breakfast?: Pancakes and sausage
6. Something people should know about you?: I joke around a lot
7. Favorite team?: Barcelona (soccer)
8. First basketball team you played on?: Townshend Elementary
9. Favorite TV show?: The Simpsons
10. Your other interests?: Hunting and fishing