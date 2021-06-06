SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Bellows Falls boys and girls placed second and seventh, respectively, in Saturday’s Division 2 State Championship Track and Field Meet.
Jack Burke won the 100 and long jump for the BF boys, which ended up 40 points behind champion U-32. He also took second in the 200 and helped the 4x100 relay team to victory, along with Harrison Gleim, Luke Parker-Jennings and Tylar Stanley. Parker-Jennings and Stanley finished one-two in the pole vault.
Stephanie Ager (3,000) and Maya Waryas (100 hurdles) each earned a silver medal for the BF girls.
Division 1 Track Meet
BURLINGTON — On Saturday, the Brattleboro girls wound up 10th and the Brattleboro boys finished 12th.
Sylvie Normandeau claimed the bronze in the pole vault to lead the Colonel girls. The foursome of Caitlin Lonardo, Priya Kitzmiller, Alina Secrest and Normandeau placed fifth in the 4x100 relay.
Magnus von Krusenstiern took fourth in the high jump for the BUHS boys. Alexander Shriver added a seventh in the 300 hurdles.
Division 4 Track Meet
ARLINGTON — Leland & Gray’s Hunter Fillion won the discus and placed third in the shot put at Friday’s state championship meet, while teammate Liam Towle delivered in the 110 hurdles (3rd), 300 hurdles (4th) and triple jump (4th).
For the Rebel girls, Kate Petty was third in the 300 hurdles and 4th in the 100 hurdles. She also helped Emma Stover, Raena Sanderson and Abbie Hazelton to a 4x100 relay bronze.
Twin Valley’s Robert Mola finished eighth in the 200. Aaron Soskin chipped in with a 10th in the 400.