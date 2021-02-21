SPRINGFIELD — Sydney Bazin torched her rivals for 16 points to propel the Bellows Falls varsity girls basketball team to a 31-22 victory over Springfield on Friday.
"Even the pandemic couldn't keep down the BF/Springfield rivalry. It's been a great rivalry between the two towns ever since I can remember and every year we bring a little extra energy to playing Springfield," said winning coach Todd Wells, whose team brought home the Liquid Gold Cup because of the victory.
Bre Stockman and Julia Nystrom each chipped in with six points for the visitors.
"Sydney and Julia both hit two 3-pointers apiece to put us out in front to start the game, and there was no turning back. I thought our defense was pretty good and we did a good job at holding Springfield to no second-chance shots," mentioned Wells. "Springfield played even with us after the first quarter. I thought we did a great job with help defense on Clark, who created a lot of offense driving to the hoop."
The Terriers will face Windsor on Tuesday.