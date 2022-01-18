WESTMINSTER — On Tuesday evening, Maggie Mckearin outscored her opposition by herself.
The senior point guard exploded for 42 points, including a couple of trifectas and a trio of three-point plays, to propel the Proctor varsity girls basketball team to an easy 76-33 win over Bellows Falls.
The Phantoms used full-court pressure to open up a 23-10 advantage in the first nine minutes. A 3 by Laci French and a three-point play from Isabel Greb were among the early highlights for the visitors.
Laura Kamel scored 14 points in the first half for the Terriers, who went to the break trailing 36-17. The freshman center would finish the contest with a double-double (20 points, 12 rebounds).
Proctor (4-1) started the third quarter with a 26-2 run. Mckearin, wearing her flashy blue sneakers, converted four steals into layups and also drilled a pair of shots from way downtown during the backbreaking surge.
Over the last eight minutes, Eryn Ross made three baskets for the home team while Aliya Farmer sank one from beyond the arc.
Delaney Lockerby ended up with five boards and a block for the 2-7 Terriers.
Proctor scoring: Maggie Mckearin 42 points, Isabel Greb 18 points, Meghan Cole 9 points, Laci French 3 points, Cadence Goodwin 2 points, Grace King 2 points.
Bellows Falls scoring: Laura Kamel 20 points, Eryn Ross 6 points, Aliya Farmer 3 points, Jenna Dolloph 2 points, Julia Nystrom 1 point, Tela Harty 1 point.