Bellows Falls girls hosted Long Trail during a basketball game on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls varsity girls basketball team scored the last nine points of Monday's game before falling to visiting Long Trail 34-26.

Laura Kamel started the surge with a post move, Tela Harty added a layup, and then Julia Nystrom scored the final five points of the contest. Harty's hoop was the play of the day for the hosts — Delaney Lockerby pulled down a defensive rebound and threw an outlet pass to Eryn Ross, who passed ahead to Harty for the transition bucket.

Camilla Marcy hit a 3 right out of the gate and Long Trail stormed out to a 20-10 halftime lead. The sophomore would finish with a game-high 15 points.

The Terriers used a zone press to stay close. They wound up with 18 steals, including three each by Ross and Harty.

Nystrom ended up with 11 points to pace Bellows Falls. She made five layups and one free throw on the night.

Long Trail scoring: Camilla Marcy 15 points, Olivia Cole-Bugay 12 points, Aimee Wildman 3 points, Molly Luikart 2 points, Josie Monder 2 points.

Bellows Falls scoring: Julia Nystrom 11 points, Laura Kamel 7 points, Aliya Farmer 4 points, Tela Harty 2 points, Delaney Lockerby 2 points.

