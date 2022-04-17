WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls varsity softball team began its season with a 29-4 win over Mill River on Saturday.
Grace Wilkinson went 3-for-3 and drove in a game-high five runs to lead the way. Natalie Noyes (4 hits), Alanah McAllister (4 hits) and Aliyah Farmer (3 hits) all chipped in with three RBI.
Izzy Stoodley picked up the victory. The freshman hurler fanned five, walked two and scattered four hits.
Area Schedule
Monday
Hinsdale baseball vs. Wilton: 4 p.m.
Hinsdale softball vs. Wilton: 4 p.m.
Tuesday
Brattleboro softball vs. Keene: 4:30 p.m.
Bellows Falls girls tennis vs. Hartford: 4:30 p.m.
BF baseball vs. Otter Valley: 4:30 p.m.
Bellows Falls softball vs. Poultney: 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Hinsdale softball vs. Newmarket: 4 p.m.
Brattleboro baseball at Keene: 4:30 p.m.
Leland & Gray Ultimate at Mill River: 4:30 p.m.
Thursday
Bellows Falls girls tennis at Woodstock: 4:30 p.m.
Bellows Falls baseball at Burr and Burton: 4:30 p.m.
Bellows Falls softball at Fall Mountain: 4:30 p.m.
Leland & Gray baseball vs. Windsor: 4:30 p.m.
Friday
Hinsdale baseball vs. Portsmouth Christian: 4 p.m.
Hinsdale softball vs. Portsmouth Christian: 4 p.m.
Leland & Gray Ultimate vs. Sharon Academy: 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
Brattleboro softball at Hoosick Falls: 9:30 a.m.
L&G baseball vs. Springfield: 11 a.m.
L&G softball vs. Springfield: 11 a.m.
Bellows Falls baseball vs. Green Mountain: noon
Bellows Falls softball vs. Green Mountain: noon
April 25
Hinsdale baseball vs. Derryfield: 4 p.m.
Brattleboro girls tennis at Burr and Burton: 4 p.m.
Brattleboro boys tennis hosts Burr and Burton: 4:30 p.m.
April 26
Brattleboro Unified basketball at Hartford: 3 p.m.
Brattleboro girls tennis at Burr and Burton: 4 p.m.
Brattleboro Ultimate vs. Leland & Gray: 4:15 p.m.
Brattleboro boys tennis vs. Burr and Burton: 4:30 p.m.
Brattleboro baseball at MAU: 4:30 p.m.
Brattleboro softball at MAU: 4:30 p.m.
Bellows Falls Ultimate at Long Trail: 4:30 p.m.
Bellows Falls girls tennis vs. MSJ: 4:30 p.m.
Bellows Falls baseball at Windsor: 4:30 p.m.
Bellows Falls softball vs. Windsor: 4:30 p.m.
L&G baseball at Arlington: 4:30 p.m.