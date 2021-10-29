WESTMINSTER — Exit velocity was being talked about well before Game 3 of the World Series got underway.
The ball was coming off of Maya Waryas' stick in a hurry.
She blasted three shots into the goal, each of them set up by Sadie Scott on a penalty corner, as the second-seeded Bellows Falls field hockey team outscored No. 7 Colchester 3-1 in a Division 1 quarterfinal on Friday afternoon.
"Our corners were good," said winning coach Bethany Coursen. "Maya has had a hard time scoring in her recent games, but she was firing rockets today."
The USA Today Vermont Player of the Year scored from the top of the circle each time. She broke the ice two minutes in, scored the game winner at the end of the first quarter, and added an insurance goal with 5:44 remaining in the contest.
"Way to go Baby Doll!" Maya's proud father repeated once his daughter completed her hat-trick.
With the win, the undefeated Terriers (15-0) earned a semifinal contest against No. 3 Essex (10-3-2) on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
"We need to work on the basics, like stopping the ball," said Coursen, who was clearly unhappy with her team's play in the first three quarters.
The defending champs gave up a goal to Ryleigh Garrow about five minutes in, which deadlocked the score at 1-1. Sarah Bakelberg set it up.
"Come on girls, be aggressive!" Coursen often told her players.
Grace Wilkinson was listening — she took the ball away from Erin Penny and Fiona McHugh. Ella Clark and Grace Bazin would also make a couple of steals for the hosts.
Waryas, who tapes her right hand ever since it was caught on the top of a chain link fence prior to the season, took 11 total shots. She also smacked crossing passes to Scott and Bazin.
When she unloaded from the top of the circle on three different corners, opposing goalie Trinity Conley had no chance.
A labradoodle named Pepper was among the many spectators. It seemed excited when Jaia Caron stopped a shot from Penny, each time Bazin used her reverse stick to attack, and when Jules McDermid smoked the ball from outside the circle in hopes of a teammate tipping it home.
"I know what my team can do. I know what they are capable of," responded Coursen after being asked why she was unhappy with her team's play through 45 minutes of action.
Bellows Falls players: Grace Bazin, Grace Wilkinson, Maya Waryas, Jaia Caron, Ariana Wunderle, Kayleigh Illingworth, Madi Haskell, Ella Clark, Mary Wallace, Jules McDermid, Ashlin Maxfield, Emma Hillock, Sadie Scott, Ava LaRoss, Eryn Ross, Emma Bazin, Nola Sciacca.
