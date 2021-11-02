WESTMINSTER — Four days after Sadie Scott set up all three of her goals, Maya Waryas returned the favor.
The USA Today Vermont Player of the Year assisted on Scott's burial with 12:31 remaining in Tuesday's Division 1 semifinal and the second-seeded Bellows Falls varsity field hockey team held on for a 2-1 victory over No. 3 Essex.
"It was an amazing game. Essex is the best team we've faced all season," said BF coach Bethany Coursen, whose undefeated Terriers will take on the CVU-South Burlington winner in Saturday's state championship game at UVM.
With her team trailing 1-0, Coursen was in an unfamiliar spot at halftime.
"I told them that they are doing well, but that Essex was beating them to the ball and cutting better," she explained. "I told them that we needed to get one in the net and that Essex had some losses this season, so their goalie was not invincible."
1 of 30
Bellows Falls’ Ariana Wunderle looks for a player to pass the ball during a Division 1 semifinal field hockey match against Essex on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Bellows Falls won 2-1 and will move on to the state championship game on Saturday.
Bellows Falls’ Maya Waryas takes an attempt on goal during a Division 1 semifinal field hockey match against Essex on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Bellows Falls won 2-1 and will move on to the state championship game on Saturday.
Bellows Falls’ Grace Wilkinson takes an attempt on goal during a Division 1 semifinal field hockey match against Essex on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Bellows Falls won 2-1 and will move on to the state championship game on Saturday.
Bellows Falls’ Maya Wilkinson and Essex’s Maisie Baker compete for the ball during a Division 1 semifinal field hockey match on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Bellows Falls won 2-1 and will move on to the state championship game on Saturday.
PHOTOS: Bellows Falls field hockey team moves on to state title
1 of 30
Bellows Falls’ Ariana Wunderle looks for a player to pass the ball during a Division 1 semifinal field hockey match against Essex on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Bellows Falls won 2-1 and will move on to the state championship game on Saturday.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Bellows Falls hosted Essex during a Division 1 semifinal field hockey match on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Bellows Falls won 2-1 and will move on to the state championship game on Saturday.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Bellows Falls hosted Essex during a Division 1 semifinal field hockey match on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Bellows Falls won 2-1 and will move on to the state championship game on Saturday.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Bellows Falls’ Maya Waryas takes an attempt on goal during a Division 1 semifinal field hockey match against Essex on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Bellows Falls won 2-1 and will move on to the state championship game on Saturday.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Bellows Falls hosted Essex during a Division 1 semifinal field hockey match on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Bellows Falls won 2-1 and will move on to the state championship game on Saturday.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Bellows Falls hosted Essex during a Division 1 semifinal field hockey match on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Bellows Falls won 2-1 and will move on to the state championship game on Saturday.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Bellows Falls hosted Essex during a Division 1 semifinal field hockey match on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Bellows Falls won 2-1 and will move on to the state championship game on Saturday.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Bellows Falls hosted Essex during a Division 1 semifinal field hockey match on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Bellows Falls won 2-1 and will move on to the state championship game on Saturday.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Bellows Falls hosted Essex during a Division 1 semifinal field hockey match on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Bellows Falls won 2-1 and will move on to the state championship game on Saturday.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Bellows Falls hosted Essex during a Division 1 semifinal field hockey match on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Bellows Falls won 2-1 and will move on to the state championship game on Saturday.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Bellows Falls hosted Essex during a Division 1 semifinal field hockey match on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Bellows Falls won 2-1 and will move on to the state championship game on Saturday.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Bellows Falls hosted Essex during a Division 1 semifinal field hockey match on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Bellows Falls won 2-1 and will move on to the state championship game on Saturday.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Bellows Falls hosted Essex during a Division 1 semifinal field hockey match on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Bellows Falls won 2-1 and will move on to the state championship game on Saturday.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Bellows Falls hosted Essex during a Division 1 semifinal field hockey match on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Bellows Falls won 2-1 and will move on to the state championship game on Saturday.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Bellows Falls hosted Essex during a Division 1 semifinal field hockey match on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Bellows Falls won 2-1 and will move on to the state championship game on Saturday.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Bellows Falls hosted Essex during a Division 1 semifinal field hockey match on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Bellows Falls won 2-1 and will move on to the state championship game on Saturday.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Bellows Falls hosted Essex during a Division 1 semifinal field hockey match on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Bellows Falls won 2-1 and will move on to the state championship game on Saturday.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Bellows Falls hosted Essex during a Division 1 semifinal field hockey match on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Bellows Falls won 2-1 and will move on to the state championship game on Saturday.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Bellows Falls’ Grace Wilkinson takes an attempt on goal during a Division 1 semifinal field hockey match against Essex on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Bellows Falls won 2-1 and will move on to the state championship game on Saturday.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Bellows Falls hosted Essex during a Division 1 semifinal field hockey match on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Bellows Falls won 2-1 and will move on to the state championship game on Saturday.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Bellows Falls hosted Essex during a Division 1 semifinal field hockey match on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Bellows Falls won 2-1 and will move on to the state championship game on Saturday.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Bellows Falls hosted Essex during a Division 1 semifinal field hockey match on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Bellows Falls won 2-1 and will move on to the state championship game on Saturday.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Bellows Falls hosted Essex during a Division 1 semifinal field hockey match on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Bellows Falls won 2-1 and will move on to the state championship game on Saturday.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Bellows Falls hosted Essex during a Division 1 semifinal field hockey match on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Bellows Falls won 2-1 and will move on to the state championship game on Saturday.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Bellows Falls hosted Essex during a Division 1 semifinal field hockey match on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Bellows Falls won 2-1 and will move on to the state championship game on Saturday.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Bellows Falls hosted Essex during a Division 1 semifinal field hockey match on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Bellows Falls won 2-1 and will move on to the state championship game on Saturday.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Bellows Falls hosted Essex during a Division 1 semifinal field hockey match on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Bellows Falls won 2-1 and will move on to the state championship game on Saturday.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Bellows Falls hosted Essex during a Division 1 semifinal field hockey match on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Bellows Falls won 2-1 and will move on to the state championship game on Saturday.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Bellows Falls’ Maya Wilkinson and Essex’s Maisie Baker compete for the ball during a Division 1 semifinal field hockey match on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Bellows Falls won 2-1 and will move on to the state championship game on Saturday.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Bellows Falls hosted Essex during a Division 1 semifinal field hockey match on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Bellows Falls won 2-1 and will move on to the state championship game on Saturday.
"For a freshman, Emma played an amazing game. She never came off the field," Coursen said of the aggressive ninth-grader who took a handful of shots on the day.
With the Terrier mascot, a labradoodle named Pepper and about 300 fans looking on, Waryas would cross the ball from the left wing and then Scott tapped it in to give the hosts a 2-1 lead with 12:31 remaining.
Maya's dad gave a young boy a high five behind the goal as the crowd went wild.
"Here we go BF, here we go!" they often chanted in unison.
Jaia Caron made 10 saves for the winners.
"She did get tested today. I was kind of glad to see one get by her because I think that fired her up," the Bellows Falls coach stated after the game, with her sweet granddaughter falling asleep in her arms.
It was obvious that the Hornets were going to be a tough out right from the start. Maisee Baker and Katie Adams blew up runs by Waryas, Ella Gibbs smacked the ball over and over on free hits, and Paige Rounak broke the ice from point-blank range midway through the second quarter.
But defenders Kayleigh Illingworth, Emma Hillock, Ella Clark and Nola Sciacca were solid after that. Midfielder Grace Wilkinson intercepted a few passes, Grace Bazin was in on a pretty give-and-go play, Waryas kept attacking as usual, and the defending champs were able to extend their program's winning streak to 27 in a row.
Bellows Falls roster: Coaches — Bethany Coursen, Kim Wilkinson, Mel LaRoss. Players — Grace Bazin, Grace Wilkinson, Maya Waryas, Jaia Caron, Ariana Wunderle, Kayleigh Illingworth, Madi Haskell, Ella Clark, Mary Wallace, Jules McDermid, Ashlin Maxfield, Emma Hillock, Sadie Scott, Ava “Flav” LaRoss, Eryn Ross, Emma Bazin, Nola Sciacca.
Shane Covey can be reached at scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.