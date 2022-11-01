MIDDLEBURY — The fourth-seeded Bellows Falls varsity field hockey team lost to No. 1 CVU 2-1 in Tuesday's Division 1 semifinal at Middlebury College.
"It was a really good game," said BF coach Bethany Coursen. "CVU is a very talented team. They really moved well with and without the ball."
Miranda Oppenheimer and Claire Marcoe did the scoring for the Redhawks. Tess Everett set the first of those tallies up.
With 2:02 remaining in the contest, BF's Ava LaRoss put away a rebound on a corner play.
"We didn't give up. We played hard until the end," noted Coursen. "We are disappointed our season is over, but I am very proud of the team and how hard each of them worked on and off the field."
The Terriers, who had reached seven straight state championship games, finished up with a 12-3-1 record.