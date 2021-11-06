BURLINGTON — In a rematch of the 2018 Division 1 field hockey state championship game, top-seeded South Burlington downed No. 2 Bellows Falls 3-1 on Saturday at UVM.
"I'm very proud of my team. They worked hard all game," said BF coach Bethany Coursen, whose team ended up with a 16-1 record.
Hope Brunet, Abby Guenther and Catherine White all tallied for the winners. Sawyer Bailey and Reese Bailey each set one up.
"They scored in the first eight minutes. It was hard for us to adjust to the turf," Coursen explained.
Maya Waryas scored for Bellows Falls with 1:54 left in the contest.
The Terriers began the tournament with a 3-1 victory over Colchester, as Sadie Scott assisted on all three goals by Waryas on penalty corners. Emma Bazin and Scott would then do the damage in BF's 2-1 win over Essex in a semifinal.
Bellows Falls' roster: Coaches — Bethany Coursen, Kim Wilkinson, Mel LaRoss. Players — Grace Bazin, Grace Wilkinson, Maya Waryas, Jaia Caron, Ariana Wunderle, Kayleigh Illingworth, Madi Haskell, Ella Clark, Mary Wallace, Jules McDermid, Ashlin Maxfield, Emma Hillock, Sadie Scott, Ava “Flav” LaRoss, Eryn Ross, Emma Bazin, Nola Sciacca.