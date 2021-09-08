Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Bellows Falls hosted Windsor during a field hockey match on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.

WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls varsity field hockey team and UFC legend Georges St-Pierre now have something in common.

13 consecutive wins.

The defending Division 1 champion Terriers, who went 11-0 last season, improved to 2-0 this fall with an 8-0 victory over Windsor on Wednesday afternoon.

"They did well. They surprised me," said winning coach Bethany Coursen of her players. "I know they are fast and that they work hard, but they did a great job in front of the goal."

Grace Wilkinson, Ashlynn Boucher and Sadie Scott all tallied twice for the BF Stickers. Maya Waryas and Ava LaRoss also scored.

"These girls are aggressive," mentioned Coursen. "We have many different players who can score. We had eight different scorers in our first game."

The hosts converted on a penalty corner to get on the board 11 minutes in. Scott pushed the ball to Waryas and she connected with Wilkinson, who buried the game-winning goal from in close.

BF's large crowd would be treated to a couple more goals before the break. Wilkinson went upstairs to beat netminder Lindsey Young and Waryas later rifled a shot past the Windsor goalie.

"After the first quarter, we started passing better and cutting. We started wanting to win," Coursen explained.

In the second half, Scott delivered from point-blank range a couple of times, Boucher cleaned up in front twice, and LaRoss also scored.

"What does that spell? Terriers!" members of the Bellows Falls girls soccer team could be heard chanting — after spelling the nickname out — from an adjacent field late in the third quarter.

With her team in complete control, state championship game hero Grace Bazin sprinted to blow up consecutive Windsor corners. Kaleigh Illingworth made a fine defensive play by shutting down an Annie Preece rally, Erin Ross stole the ball at midfield, and Nola Sciacca later made a nice clear to the outside.

"A couple of freshmen stepped right in," Coursen said, referring to Emma Bazin and Sciacca. "We also had some people playing different positions, such as Emma Hillock at second-line link."

Bellows Falls (2-0) outshot its foes 27-0. Waryas attacked 11 total times, including a handful of long runs and a few counters off of steals. The dangerous one also made some hard crosses from the right wing. 

Veteran goalie Jaia Caron was never tested, despite Windsor having four penalty corners. Peyton Richardson missed wide on two occasions down the stretch.

Bellows Falls roster: Coaches — Bethany Coursen, Mel LaRoss, Kim Wilkinson. Players — 1 Grace Bazin, 5 Grace Wilkinson, 14 Maya Waryas, 77 Jaia Caron, 9 Madi Haskell, 7 Kaleigh Illingworth, 3 Ari Wunderle, 4 Ashlynn Boucher, 16 Jules McDermid, 13 Ella Clark, 66 Mary Wallace, 2 Ashlin Maxfield, 6 Emma Hillock, 10 Sadie Scott, 8 Ava LaRoss, 12 Erin Ross, 18 Emma Bazin, 22 Nola Sciacca.

Shane Covey can be reached at scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.