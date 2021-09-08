In the second half, Scott delivered from point-blank range a couple of times, Boucher cleaned up in front twice, and LaRoss also scored.
"What does that spell? Terriers!" members of the Bellows Falls girls soccer team could be heard chanting — after spelling the nickname out — from an adjacent field late in the third quarter.
With her team in complete control, state championship game hero Grace Bazin sprinted to blow up consecutive Windsor corners. Kaleigh Illingworth made a fine defensive play by shutting down an Annie Preece rally, Erin Ross stole the ball at midfield, and Nola Sciacca later made a nice clear to the outside.
"A couple of freshmen stepped right in," Coursen said, referring to Emma Bazin and Sciacca. "We also had some people playing different positions, such as Emma Hillock at second-line link."
Bellows Falls (2-0) outshot its foes 27-0. Waryas attacked 11 total times, including a handful of long runs and a few counters off of steals. The dangerous one also made some hard crosses from the right wing.
Veteran goalie Jaia Caron was never tested, despite Windsor having four penalty corners. Peyton Richardson missed wide on two occasions down the stretch.
Bellows Falls roster: Coaches — Bethany Coursen, Mel LaRoss, Kim Wilkinson. Players — 1 Grace Bazin, 5 Grace Wilkinson, 14 Maya Waryas, 77 Jaia Caron, 9 Madi Haskell, 7 Kaleigh Illingworth, 3 Ari Wunderle, 4 Ashlynn Boucher, 16 Jules McDermid, 13 Ella Clark, 66 Mary Wallace, 2 Ashlin Maxfield, 6 Emma Hillock, 10 Sadie Scott, 8 Ava LaRoss, 12 Erin Ross, 18 Emma Bazin, 22 Nola Sciacca.
1 of 16
Bellows Falls hosted Windsor during a field hockey match on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.