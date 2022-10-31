MIDDLEBURY — 1,297 versus 314.
That's the difference in student enrollment at Champlain Valley Union and Bellows Falls, which makes it seem as though the former should easily beat the latter in any team competition you can think of.
The truth is, the BF Stickers have went Rocky Balboa on the heavy favorites — knocking CVU out of the tournament in 2018, 2019 and 2020.
"Hustle and heart set us apart," is what's on a sign as you drive up to the Dog House in Westminster.
The fourth-seeded Terriers (12-2-1)will take those two traits to Middlebury College on Tuesday for a 5:45 p.m. showdown with the No. 1 Redhawks (13-2) in a Division 1 semifinal.
Coach Bethany Coursen's powerhouse already stunned Colchester during this postseason, with Sadie Scott's goal with two seconds left in overtime being the big blow. Claire Marco had a hat-trick and Miranda Oppenheimer also tallied when CVU zipped Mount Mansfield 4-0 in the opening round.
Scott has a team-high 17 goals this season for the Terriers. Emma Bazin (14 goals), Ashlin Maxfield (12 goals) and Ava LaRoss (8 goals) also apply some serious pressure.
Bellows Falls goalie Mary Wallace made two saves for the shutout in round one, while Nola Sciacca and Bazin were each awesome defensively.
No. 3 Essex will take on second-seeded South Burlington in the other Final Four matchup.
BF’s roster: Emma Hillock, Mary Wallace, Ella Clark, Jules McDermid, Ashlin Maxfield, Tela Harty, Sadie Scott, Ava LaRoss, Reghan Ryea, Eryn Ross, Delaney Lockerby, Hannah Terry, Izzy Stoodley, Nola Sciacca, Emma Bazin, Hadley Gleim, Livie Clough, coach Bethany Coursen, coach Kim Wilkinson, coach Mel LaRoss.