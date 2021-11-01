WESTMINSTER — When the Bellows Falls varsity field hockey team made the jump from Division 2 to Division 1 three years ago, whispers of “they are way over their head” could be heard coming from the north.
Those words have simply fueled them.
The Terriers, which have just one-quarter the amount of students of their D-1 rivals, are an impressive 8-1 in the tournament since moving up in class.
“As for why we have been successful this season, I think it is because these girls have been playing together for a while and know that they can do it if they work together. They encourage each other. They are a family,” said BF coach Bethany Coursen. “Sometimes they get along and sometimes they don’t, but when they step on the field they trust each other and leave it all out on the field. They are so much fun to watch.”
No. 2 Bellows Falls (15-0) will host third-seeded Essex (10-3-2) in Tuesday’s Final 4 game at 3:30 p.m.
“To be hosting the semifinals on our home field is exciting. We are very glad to be able to play one more game at home,” noted Coursen.
Sadie Scott (20 goals), Maya Waryas (16), Grace Bazin (14) and Emma Bazin (10) are the leading scorers for the BF stickers, who downed Colchester 3-1 in a quarterfinal on Friday. Goalie Jaia Caron has nine shutouts in 2021. The powerhouse program has recently been a factory for college standouts. Kealy Chipman and Sarah Wells are both in the top five in career points all-time at Castleton University. Cassidy Santorelli ended up with 10 points at Fairleigh Dickinson. Abbe Cravinho (Clark), Madison Streeter (Rivier) and Halle Dickerson (Keene State) are all currently playing at the next level.
Dating back to last season, the Terriers enter Tuesday’s contest on an impressive 26-game winning streak.
Penalty corners have been a strength for the defending champs. Grace Bazin finished off two of them in the 2020 state finals while Waryas put away three corner feeds from Scott in this year’s Elite 8.
No. 4 Champlain Valley Union and top-ranked South Burlington will face off on the other side of the bracket.
Bellows Falls roster: Coaches — Bethany Coursen, Kim Wilkinson, Mel LaRoss. Players — Grace Bazin, Grace Wilkinson, Maya Waryas, Jaia Caron, Ariana Wunderle, Kayleigh Illingworth, Madi Haskell, Ella Clark, Mary Wallace, Jules McDermid, Ashlin Maxfield, Emma Hillock, Sadie Scott, Ava “Flav” LaRoss, Eryn Ross, Emma Bazin, Nola Sciacca.