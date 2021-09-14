WESTMINSTER — "Wow, she's good!" a Brattleboro fan said after Maya Waryas made a spectacular move along the right side on Tuesday afternoon.
The senior forward threatened eight times and tallied twice, helping Bellows Falls to an easy 11-1 win over the visiting Colonels.
"I thought we did well," stated winning coach Bethany Coursen as she held her granddaughter, Willow.
The teams played to a 1-1 tie in the first 10:19. Emma Bazin drew first blood for the hosts and then Brattleboro's Erika Favreau answered — making a run up the middle, drifting to her right and then firing an accurate shot past goalie Jaia Caron.
"I think the Brattleboro goal kind of woke us up," Coursen mentioned.
The Terriers (4-0) went off for 10 consecutive goals. Sadie Scott, Ari Wunderle, Waryas and Bazin had two apiece while Ashlynn Boucher, Ashlin Maxfield and Emma Hillock also scored.
Waryas put away the game winner with 1:33 left in the opening quarter, with an absolute bullet from just inside the circle. That was followed by rebound goals by Scott and then Boucher.
"We practice those a lot. We call them garbage goals. We try to redirect them back in the goal," the BF coach explained.
BF's fifth goal may have been the sweetest. On a right to left play, Grace Wilkinson found Bazin and she dished to Scott for a one-timer in close.
A steal by Ella Clark and a long clear-out from Ava LaRoss were the defensive highlights for the Terriers.
"There's good and bad," responded Coursen after being asked what it's like to return nearly every player from a state championship squad. "It's good that they all know each other, but they can get a little cocky and just expect to win."
Logan Austin drove the ball out of trouble three times to anchor the Brattleboro defense. Goalie Brittney Wright made some big time stops, denying Waryas twice from the right wing and also getting her pads on a point-blank shot from Wunderle.
"BF is very fast up and down the field, but we had a few missed opportunities. It felt good to be the only team to score on them so far this season," said BUHS coach Erin Cooke.
Marina Wilson made a couple of nice crossing passes for the Colonels (0-2) down the stretch. Emma Gragen carried the ball down the left sideline and Favreau excited the visiting fans again by juking five foes during a rally up the gut.
Brattleboro roster: Coaches — Erin Cooke, Madison Fortier. Players — Brittney Wright, Morgan Higley, Larissa Willette, Taylin Bauer, Erika Favreau, Liliana Carignan, Mac Harrison, Sadie Mills, Emma Gragen, Lily Bingham, Rhiannon Rivard, Elina Young, Nicole Potter, Nellie Sterling, Leah Lane, Macie Golding, Marina Wilson, Logan Austin, Rachel White, Alex Gregory, Mallory Newton, Ava Cutler, Emily LaClair, Maren Sawyer.
Bellows Falls roster: Coaches — Bethany Coursen, Mel LaRoss, Kim Wilkinson. Players — Grace Bazin, Grace Wilkinson, Maya Waryas, Jaia Caron, Madi Haskell, Kayleigh Illingworth, Ari Wunderle, Ashlynn Boucher, Jules McDermid, Ella Clark, Mary Wallace, Ashlin Maxfield, Emma Hillock, Sadie Scott, Ava LaRoss, Erin Ross, Emma Bazin, Nola Sciacca.
Bellows Falls hosted Brattleboro during a field hockey match on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.