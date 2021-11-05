BRATTLEBORO — The Bellows Falls varsity field hockey team is about to put a long winning streak on the line in a state championship game against South Burlington at the University of Vermont.
Sound familiar?
Three years after the Terriers beat the Wolves 2-0 for a 57th consecutive victory, they will enter Saturday's Division 1 finals against South Burlington with 27 wins in a row.
USA Today Vermont Player of the Year Maya Waryas had a hat-trick when Bellows Falls beat Colchester 3-1 in a 2021 quarterfinal. Sadie Scott would then score the game-winning goal as the defending champs rallied to top Essex 2-1 in a Final 4 showdown.
Coach Bethany Coursen's powerhouse, which went 11-0 last season, will take its 16-0 record to UVM for Saturday's 3 p.m. contest against the 15-0-1 Wolves.
Earlier in the day, second-seeded Leland & Gray (15-2) and No. 1 Stowe (15-0-2) will face off in the Division 3 girls soccer finals in Hartford at 10 a.m.
The Rebels are seeking their first state title in 30 years, when Kim Winot scored four goals during a 4-1 decision over Black River in 1991.
Abby Towle, who has a program-best 28 goals this season, has been on fire during the playoffs. She tallied twice during a 6-1 win over Winooski, scored in overtime to knock out Thetford in a quarterfinal, and added a hat-trick in a semifinal comeback against Fairfax.
Leland & Gray varsity girls soccer roster: Coaches — Lucas Bates, Beth Wells, Joe Towle. Players — Makaila Morse, Abigail Emerson, Mary McDonald, Samantha Morse, Avery Hiner, Ava LeCours, Kailuna Holmes, Ansley Henderson, Mary Sanderson, Abby Towle, Ainsley Meyer, Maggie Parker, Hannah Landers, Ruth Wright, Amanda Fontaine, Bree Beattie, Rihanna Dryden, Kate Petty, Alecia Bills, Jacy Stillwagon, Sierra Berrie.
Bellows Falls varsity field hockey roster: Coaches — Bethany Coursen, Kim Wilkinson, Mel LaRoss. Players — Grace Bazin, Grace Wilkinson, Maya Waryas, Jaia Caron, Ariana Wunderle, Kayleigh Illingworth, Madi Haskell, Ella Clark, Mary Wallace, Jules McDermid, Ashlin Maxfield, Emma Hillock, Sadie Scott, Ava “Flav” LaRoss, Eryn Ross, Emma Bazin, Nola Sciacca.