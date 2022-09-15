WESTMINSTER — Twenty-five years after Michael Jordan scored 38 points in "the flu game," Sadie Scott did the field hockey equivalent.
She had a hat-trick when dealing with pneumonia.
"Scoring three goals always feels good," said the junior forward, who helped the Bellows Falls varsity field hockey team to a 7-1 victory over Windsor on Thursday afternoon. "I couldn't have done it without my teammates."
The Terriers (4-0) had an 11-0 advantage in shots on goal and a 7-0 edge in penalty corners in the first half, but managed just one goal before the break. Ashlin Maxfield fed the ball to Ella Clark and she passed over to Jules McDermid, whose deflected shot was cleaned up by "Max."
Scott, who admittedly felt weak due to her illness, erupted for three goals in the third quarter as the hosts upped their lead to 6-0. After Ava LaRoss scored from the right wing, Scott took over — she slammed home a couple of LaRoss's crosses and also tapped in Emma Bazin's sweet feed.
Bazin would later accidentally hit a defender in the leg with a wicked shot, get to the loose ball and blast it past Windsor goalie Sydney Perry.
"We started making those hard passes in the third quarter," Scott explained. "We played much better as a team and we started talking."
Clark and Windsor's Piper Vivian would each tally over the final 15 minutes.
"We pretty much have all been playing together since we were 5, so we all know each other very well. We're like a family," said Scott, who believes the school's youth program is the major reason why the BF Stickers keep returning to the state championship game.
BF's Nola Sciacca, who is known for her popular Brattleboro Subaru ads on the radio, finished with a team-high three steals. Hadley Gleim and McDermid each took the ball away from Windsor's Alexina Pekingpaugh down the stretch.
The undefeated Terriers will play at rival Springfield on Sept. 22 at 4 p.m.
BF’s roster: Coaches — Bethany Coursen, Mel LaRoss, Kim Wilkinson. Players — Jules McDermid, Ella Clark, Mary Wallace, Ashlin Maxfield, Emma Hillock, Ava LaRoss, Sadie Scott, Hannah Terry, Eryn Ross, Tela Harty, Reghan Ryea, Delaney Lockerby, Nola Sciacca, Izzy Stoodley, Hadley Gleim, Emma Bazin, Livie Clough.